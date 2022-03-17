As Twitchy readers know, USA Today columnist Michael Stern all but cheered a tornado ripping the Florida home of Joseph Harding apart. Apparently, Stern hasn’t bothered to actually read Harding’s bill, which he referred to as the lazy and uninformed title pushed in even lazier and more uninformed rhetoric, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Oh, did we mention Harding wasn’t even home? Just his family?

Stay classy, USA Today.

Our own Sister Toldjah from RedState had a few choice words for him (granted, most of Twitter did, including this editor (who he blocked), but for some reason he engaged her):

What an absolutely despicable thing to say. Get help, bro. https://t.co/F1JY7GlSU1 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 16, 2022

Despicable.

Fair.

Stern responded:

I'm never disappointed by the faux outrage Republicans can muster. Sister is clutching her pearls at my comment, but is undoubtedly fine with the rancid "Don't Say Gay" bill that attempts to make LGBT people second class citizens. Yep, that's the GOP. https://t.co/Y32qDRR0Ta — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 16, 2022

This is exactly the sort of douchebag response we’d expect from … well, a douchebag. It’s the GOP who is the problem, not Stern for tweeting something ugly and horrible based on his own misguided and misinformed ideas about a bill he doesn’t bother to actually read.

Sis came back:

Oh, I'm not outraged, dude. I actually feel very sorry for you. See, I know how to disagree with people without wishing their lives and homes destroyed. Check yourself. https://t.co/JgvG6cSoav — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 16, 2022

Here we are once again reminded that conservatives hate progressive’s ideas, and progressives just hate conservatives.

Do you feel the same way about the endless occasions Republicans and Christian ministers insisted that natural disasters were God's revenge on America for allowing the homosexuals equality? Or, when it was said by so many GOP, and religious leaders, that AIDS was God's revenge? — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 16, 2022

Wow. Keep reachin’, bro.

You think "whatabouting" other despicable remarks makes what you said any better? Again, I feel sorry for you. https://t.co/SQ8dkTLyfU — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 16, 2022

Spare me your pity. Take that energy and serve at a soup kitchen, where you can actually help people. — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 16, 2022

OHHHH, HE’S SO DEEP AND MEANINGFUL AND CARING AND STUFF.

Do you think he actually tried to find a way to pat himself on his back for this humdinger?

Nah, he’s far too busy ranting about how evil the GOP is … even though he’s the one celebrating such a huge loss over a bill he obviously doesn’t understand.

***

