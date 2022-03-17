Tucker Carlson interviewed GOP lawmaker Rep. Maria Salazar over her support for a no-fly zone in Ukraine, her push for sending weapons to Ukraine, and to top it all off, her own amnesty bill. As you can imagine, this was … bumpy for Salazar.

Watch her face because she gets angrier and angrier.

#Thread Tucker Carlson Debates @RepMariaSalazar Over Her Support For A No-Fly Zone In Ukraine, Her Push For Sending Weapons To Ukraine, And Her Amnesty Bill pic.twitter.com/nANxNtX6xj — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

But wait, there’s more!

Tucker Carlson Calling Out @RepMariaSalazar's America Last Immigration Bill Tucker: "You just called last month for the amnesty for tens of millions of people who came into this country illegally." Maria: "Oh no." Tucker: "Oh but you did, because I read the legislation today." pic.twitter.com/VItERT2Aq3 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

Yikes.

It’s hard when the bill you don’t seem to know a whole lot about is your own bill. And c’mon, she had to know Tucker was just going to nuke her at this point.

This was painful.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Tucker Carlson: "You believe in Ukrainian nationalism, but not American." pic.twitter.com/ObjJF2CZKb — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

HOOBOY.

Tucker Carlson: "Would you support the United States military securing the United States' border tonight or on the same timetable as sending MiGs to Ukraine? How about that?"@RepMariaSalazar refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/OrBpXFS9Wo — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

Refuses to answer.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Tucker Carlson To @RepMariaSalazar: "Why not treat our own border with the same seriousness? You're not treating our own border crisis with any of the level of the same seriousness you're treating Ukraine's." pic.twitter.com/q4R6KQvnFN — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

LMAO What A Great Ending@RepMariaSalazar: "You are misrepresenting my bill!" Tucker Carlson: "Read it yourself." pic.twitter.com/QUrccHrrHV — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

Ouch.

Corporate Special Interests Throw Support Behind Salazar Amnesty Plan "The United States Chamber of Commerce — a donor to Salazar, Newhouse, Curtis, Sessions, Reed, and Meijer — praised the amnesty and foreign visa worker expansion." –@JxhnBxnder https://t.co/xwffxW5IpX — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

Tucker Carlson: "We should say that @MaElviraSalazar has been one of the loudest voices in the Congress pushing for Open Borders into this country, but we should get into a hot war w/ Russia to protect the borders of Ukraine. That's your Republican Party."https://t.co/pSl1tQkvcW — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2022

Double ouch.

And cue the screeching about Tucker being a Russian asset or something.

