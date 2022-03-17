Tucker Carlson interviewed GOP lawmaker Rep. Maria Salazar over her support for a no-fly zone in Ukraine, her push for sending weapons to Ukraine, and to top it all off, her own amnesty bill. As you can imagine, this was … bumpy for Salazar.

Watch her face because she gets angrier and angrier.

But wait, there’s more!

Yikes.

Trending

It’s hard when the bill you don’t seem to know a whole lot about is your own bill. And c’mon, she had to know Tucker was just going to nuke her at this point.

This was painful.

HOOBOY.

Refuses to answer.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Ouch.

Double ouch.

And cue the screeching about Tucker being a Russian asset or something.

***

Related:

WH gets snippy, calls Josh Hawley’s thread on Ketanji Brown Jackson and her record of going easy on sex offenders ‘toxic’ (but they can’t really disprove it)

Eating. Their. OWN. Chris Cuomo throws Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, and Jeffrey Toobin under the BUS in his suit against CNN and WOW

‘Get HELP, bro’: Sister Toldjah DECIMATES douchebag USA Today columnist who cheered destruction of FL lawmaker’s home in brutal back and forth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: amnestybordersRep. Maria SalazarTucker CarlsonUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video