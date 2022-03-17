Watching Adam Kinzinger get all big and bad about how he and others ‘will move Heaven and Earth’ to make sure Trump doesn’t win in 2024 is just painfully embarrasing. We all know he won’t have a Congressional seat for much longer, so all that’s left is his going on outlets like MSNBC and CNN where he can preach to the ‘orange man bad’ echo chamber.

Also, this sounds kinda sorta like Adam and the many others he’s referring to wouldn’t mind breaking the law and/or rigging an election.

Don’t take our word for it, watch:

REP. KINZINGER: "If Donald Trump gets the Republican nomination there are many of us that will move heaven and earth to ensure he doesn't win. I think that's the most important thing. He cannot be president again." pic.twitter.com/WDUE1e4FiI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 17, 2022

Probably NOT the smartest thing Adam could have said.

Sounds like they are willing to break the law to make sure he wouldn’t win. — Rooster (@not_rooster) March 17, 2022

It certainly doesn’t sound good.

Like you did last time? — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) March 17, 2022

Well you won't be in congress again, so… — Che Huahua (@_BottomLineGuy_) March 17, 2022

Ouch.

But a totally fair point.

CNN's golden boy. — TacticalSnail (@TacticalSnail) March 17, 2022

Like using America’s intelligence services against him again. — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) March 17, 2022

This sounds an awful lot like rigging an election — IHazABeard 🇺🇲 🇷🇺 🇺🇦 🇭🇰 🇨🇳 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 💣☮️ (@haz_beard) March 17, 2022

Let me guess, the same RINOS that were gonna stop Trump last time? Yeah we saw how well that worked out for them, Adam doesn't even have a seat left to run for and Cheney is losing by 20+ points to her Republican opponent. @AdamKinzinger 👇 pic.twitter.com/B3HE7xi0xI — 🇺🇸I don't give a 💩 about your feelings🇺🇸 (@IamSamIam1969) March 17, 2022

Sit down stupid.

That works.

Assuming 'move heaven and earth', as in massive election fraud, just like they did the last time? — PositPoint (@PositPoint) March 17, 2022

Says the guy retiring cause he can't win — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) March 17, 2022

Tough crowd.

It’s even tougher when you’re stupid.

