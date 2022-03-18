No words for how awful and evil this is:

An Alexandria high school withheld details from parents about a reported multiple-assailant rape on school grounds. https://t.co/0qD2ZWYFsS — National Review (@NRO) March 18, 2022

One-party Democratic rule in Virginia was a mess for schools. Clearly.

🚨BREAKING: Rape, forcible sodomy, and aggregated sexual battery of a child in Alexandria VA by multiple assailants covered up by Alexandria public school @ACPSk12 officials in order to advance anti-police agenda. https://t.co/Wg04O9CyCd — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 18, 2022

From National Review:

We have learned that the Alexandria school district and school board withheld information from parents about a violent sexual assault by multiple people in a city high school, one that sent the victim to the hospital and led to a police investigation. Alexandria police have now directly confirmed to Independent Women’s Forum via email that the police arrested a 14-year-old suspect in early December for “aggravated sexua[l] battery, rape, and forcible sodomy” in connection with the October incident at Minnie Howard campus. The police declined to share additional detail about the incident due to the fact that both the victim and suspect are juveniles. And Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) chief of school and public relations Julia Burgos said that “we are unable to provide information regarding specifics about students.” A recent Freedom of Information Act request also unearthed a concerning series of emails about the reported sexual assault at Minnie Howard High School last October. Among the recipients and participants in the emails are school-board members, the superintendent, the mayor, and Alexandria police. Parents, however, were largely left in the dark.

Here’s the kicker:

The school board, superintendent, and mayor had made the apparent decision to withhold the full scope of the details while families all over the state were swarming contentious school-board meetings on topics ranging from transparency and curriculum to their children’s safety at school.

They decided to hide it.

So they could play politics.

And people wondered why Terry McAuliffe really wanted to keep parents out of their kids’ education.

Instead of listening to parents, @ACPSk12 officials block parents. pic.twitter.com/n3FlqZBclO — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 18, 2022

Blocking parents? REALLY?

Wow! So how many incidents is this in NoVa schools? (I feel like this is the 3rd separate one – Loudon Co and Centreville?). Horrible. — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) March 18, 2022

Nova is rotten. These school officials need to be removed. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 18, 2022

And maybe even arrested.

***

