Did Senate Democrats fall on the cement, smack their little heads and forget how they treated Trump’s SCOTUS nominee?

Apparently, Senator Dicky Durbin is worried that Republicans aren’t ‘treating their SCOTUS nominee in a respectful manner’.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

You know Kavanaugh sees all of this and just shakes his head.

Enthusiastically touting baseless rape allegations seems a whole lot more disrespectful than questioning a judge’s record when there appears to be a pattern of going easy on sex offenders. Just sayin’.

Their rules.

We’re just living by them.

Oh no, they have a memory.

They just think WE don’t because they know their own base does not.

And boy howdy, are they in for a rude awakening.

