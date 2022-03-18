Did Senate Democrats fall on the cement, smack their little heads and forget how they treated Trump’s SCOTUS nominee?

Apparently, Senator Dicky Durbin is worried that Republicans aren’t ‘treating their SCOTUS nominee in a respectful manner’.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

You know Kavanaugh sees all of this and just shakes his head.

Democratic senators who enthusiastically touted baseless rape allegations are now suddenly worried the other party isn’t “respectful” of their SCOTUS nominee. pic.twitter.com/j5ZuNcBGh0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 17, 2022

Enthusiastically touting baseless rape allegations seems a whole lot more disrespectful than questioning a judge’s record when there appears to be a pattern of going easy on sex offenders. Just sayin’.

Her record on being soft of pedophiles is reason enough to not confirm her. — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) March 17, 2022

and look at the way Kavanugh was treated — Kevin Crowell (@kcrowell_apar) March 18, 2022

If this nominee isn't raked against the burning coals, as the last two were, it will be a disservice to the now well-established process set forth by the party currently in power. — Robert M (@ChiefMassey) March 18, 2022

Their rules.

We’re just living by them.

Hey Dick

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes or

What goes around comes around#Karma — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) March 18, 2022

Clowns have no memory at all. Deliberately — Iron_Mike (@IronMik22884225) March 18, 2022

Oh no, they have a memory.

They just think WE don’t because they know their own base does not.

And boy howdy, are they in for a rude awakening.

***

Related:

‘Kavanaugh would like a WORD’: Media Matters throwing a FIT over Josh Hawley calling OUT Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record BACKFIRES

BOOMITY! Jon Levine HUMILIATES mainstream media in thread comparing their headlines on Trump’s fake ‘pee-tape’ to Hunter’s very REAL laptop

The HORROR! Kyle Rittenhouse tweets OBVIOUS meme of himself crying over Biden’s gas prices and Lefty blue-checks lose their damn MINDS

Recommended Twitchy Video