In case you needed a reminder, there were a bunch of supposed experts in national intelligence who all got together and signed a special little letter right before the 2020 election claiming the emails published from Hunter’s laptop had ‘all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’

Remember that?

We all remember social media doing it’s part to block the real story, but yup, these dbags all signed a letter that should have removed all doubt because they were the EXPERTS.

Such dirty pool, you guys.

Never forget who signed the dishonest election eve letter claiming the emails published by the @nypost from Hunter Biden’s laptop had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation”. pic.twitter.com/xojWjc1qvv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 17, 2022

Take note of who these experts were, and still are in some cases.

They destroyed their reputations by signing this letter and then not recanting for 16 months and counting. Some of these people appear to this day on CNN and MSNBC as esteemed experts on the war in Ukraine. The least they should do is declare a conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/36ituz51MU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 17, 2022

Admit they were wrong? Never.

It's doubtful that anyone who signed this letter cared if it was true. They wanted Biden elected & that's what happened. — Teri Lynn54 (@TeriLynn54) March 18, 2022

Yup, it was all about making sure Biden won.

So anything to protect Sleepy Joe, even if that meant covering for his dbag son.

Doesn't matter – "Orange man bad" is all that is needed. — Odel Roo (@ScottYo04098556) March 17, 2022

Ding dingity ding ding.

They should be forced to give any money earned as talking heads in media since to charity. What evidence did they seek ? None. Losing pension money may be difficult but any security clearance revoked or given up — VoiceofReason (@voicesofreason6) March 17, 2022

Sounds like an oxymoron.

Will there ever be justice? — Gary Lewis (@GaryLew34749555) March 18, 2022

We’re not holding our breath.

***

Related:

‘Nice TRY, Little Red Lying Hood’: Tom Cotton DROPS Jen Psaki for shaming him and Sen. Republicans for voting against Biden’s ‘Ukraine assistance’

Public schools under Democratic RULE: Another sexual assault covered up by an Alexandria, VA high school to ‘advance anti-police agenda’

Awww, karma? Senate Democrats are SUPER mad at Republicans for ‘disrespecting their SCOTUS nominee’ and gosh, they can SUCK IT

Recommended Twitchy Video