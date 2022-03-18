In case you needed a reminder, there were a bunch of supposed experts in national intelligence who all got together and signed a special little letter right before the 2020 election claiming the emails published from Hunter’s laptop had ‘all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’

Remember that?

We all remember social media doing it’s part to block the real story, but yup, these dbags all signed a letter that should have removed all doubt because they were the EXPERTS.

Such dirty pool, you guys.

Take note of who these experts were, and still are in some cases.

Admit they were wrong? Never.

Yup, it was all about making sure Biden won.

So anything to protect Sleepy Joe, even if that meant covering for his dbag son.

Ding dingity ding ding.

Sounds like an oxymoron.

We’re not holding our breath.

Tags: BidenHunter BidenMiranda DeVineTrump

