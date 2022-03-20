Bloomberg can SUCK IIIIIIT.

For many reasons, but especially for this garbage piece basically lecturing the poors about how they can deal with crazy-as* Biden inflation by eating lentils and skipping that second car and of course, letting your dog with cancer die.

Yeah, it was a real special piece:

Inflation stings most if you earn less than $300K. Here's how to deal: ➡️ Take the bus

➡️ Don’t buy in bulk

➡️ Try lentils instead of meat

➡️ Nobody said this would be fun https://t.co/HGJEoXL5ZZ — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) March 19, 2022

The ratio on that crap story is IMPRESSIVE, fyi.

They pissed everyone off.

But this thread from Lady Demosthenes is probably our favorite response to this level of stupid from Bloomberg.

Take a gander:

Okay, the Bloomberg opinion piece telling me to shut up and eat lentils and “no one said this would be easy” is my last straw. Look, @bopinion and everyone else pushing a socialist agenda, I’m not looking to join the Venezuelan quick diet. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

It just gets better and better.

Keep going.

I’m not looking to turn my comfy first world country into a third world socialist country where the elected elites get to vote themselves more money while they try to convince me to eat bugs. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

BUGS AND LENTILS, thank you very much.

Heh.

I’m not looking to be told shut up and cope by people who technically work for ME and who are screwing up my economy by printing more money and SENDING IT OVERSEAS while voting in omnibus bills that steal away more of my individual freedoms. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

She gets it, right?

I’m sick of this. I’m sick of everyone who falls for it, and I’m sick of the willfully obtuse who think socialism means loft apartments and avocado toast for all! Take the freaking fleece off your eyes and look around you! They voted themselves pay increases at your expense. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

A 21% increase.

Yay government.

Politicians aren’t your parents. They are NOT the adults in the room, they do NOT care one iota about you and you can’t rely on them to fulfill any of their empty promises because they are useless liars, one and all. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

Winner winner.

Stop telling me to eat cake. Portal was right, the cake is a lie, and y’all better wake up soon and make better choices or you are going to start looking at your local zoo like a grocery store. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

Nice Venezuela dig.

Ok, not really nice, it’s more a SCARY dig but yeah, that’s clever.

I was born in a first world country and damn it I’m handing my son a first world country to live in and I swear I’m willing to fight anyone who aims to take that from him. Be adults. Stop looking for daddy government to take care of you. Take personal responsibility. End rant — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 20, 2022

‘Be adults. Stop looking for daddy government to take care of you. Take personal responsibility.’

Crazy that has to be said but we are living in a time and place where people will sit back and wait for the government to tell them what to do.

And if we have a problem with that, we’re insurrectionists, or racists, or bigots, or science-deniers, or anti-vaxxers, or whatever other happy horse sh*t they want to throw at us to make themselves feel superior for being completely and totally controlled by people they supposedly elect to work FOR THEM.

We will not just cope and move on.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘Good GRAVY, get this psycho a Snickers bar!’ Male-Karen FREAKS OUT on #FreedomConvoy truckers in D.C. and their reaction is PERFECTION (watch)

NOT a cult! Chick who claims KINDNESS MATTERS MOST gets real ugly real FAST about unvaccinated peeps (gramps’ response is even WORSE)

Miranda Devine DRAGS every single signee of dishonest election eve letter claiming Hunter Biden’s emails were ‘classic earmarks of Russian disinformation’

Recommended Twitchy Video