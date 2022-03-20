You know, we use ARGLE BARGLE RAR a lot to make fun of crazy people on Twitter who rage and lose their minds in tweets but it’s rare to see an ‘ARGLE BARGLE RAR’ happen in real life.

Like this guy shrieking at the Freedom Convoy truckers in D.C.

We need to come up with a widely-accepted male name for Karen because woof, this dude is like a MECHA-KAREN.

Watch.

What a triggered fool pic.twitter.com/wjOrc7L0X2 — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) March 19, 2022

Dude is the ARGLE BARGLE RAR to end all ARGLE BARGLE RARS!

Seriously.

The best part of this video though is how the truckers just keep telling him how much they care about him, how much they love him, how much they want him to be free even if he hates them. And the kinder they are to this whack-job, the angrier he gets at them.

Like the good little Leftist he is.

Accurate.

i was told anyone who doesn't follow CDC recommendations is a science denier.

he looks like an unhinged science denier — Leeeeeroy Jennnnnkins!!!! (@jer2911tx) March 19, 2022

Dude needs some serious sedatives… Valium comes to mind. — Cora Helen (@coratagge) March 19, 2022

Snickers bar, baby.

His moobs sure are jiggly. — C Mac (@Stenomama21) March 20, 2022

Hulk mad… — Becky (@kybecka) March 19, 2022

Mark Ruffalo, is that you?! LOL

The driver is amazing, totally peaceful and rational, I’m proud of you all — jk (@TruthWilSetYFre) March 19, 2022

Exactly.

No matter how crazy, how rage-filled, how hateful the guy got with him (calling him a racist and a fascist?), all of them stayed friendly, kind and peaceful.

Which of course made the crazy guy look even crazier.

Winning.

***

Related:

NOT a cult! Chick who claims KINDNESS MATTERS MOST gets real ugly real FAST about unvaccinated peeps (gramps’ response is even WORSE)

Miranda Devine DRAGS every single signee of dishonest election eve letter claiming Hunter Biden’s emails were ‘classic earmarks of Russian disinformation’

‘Nice TRY, Little Red Lying Hood’: Tom Cotton DROPS Jen Psaki for shaming him and Sen. Republicans for voting against Biden’s ‘Ukraine assistance’

Recommended Twitchy Video