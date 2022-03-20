Woof.

Watching the mainstream media, security experts, and Team Biden spin spin spin and try and ignore the very REAL story around Hunter Biden’s laptop would actually be really funny if they hadn’t actively blocked this story to sway an election.

Sorry, to FORTIFY an election.

That’s what they all claimed they did, right?

Did WaPo’s Philip Bump really think people would let this crap slide?

C’mon man!

There’s been a familiar effort to broadly rewrite the history of the response to the laptop story. Here’s the context that’s often ignored. https://t.co/xtzTNRPiB3 — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 19, 2022

From WaPo:

Even today, the full story isn’t clear. Is the story straightforward — Mac Isaac obtained a laptop, thought it might be relevant to national politics and then found only one taker, Giuliani, for the material? Was the material reportedly circulating in Ukraine the same stuff? Nonexistent? Obtained from an iCloud hack independently? Did Guo learn about the laptop from Bannon, with mentions of the material in September following from there? It is of course always easy to ask infinite questions when you’re skeptical, but that the answers to this aren’t known now reinforces the reasons for skepticism 18 months ago.

Excuses excuses.

And ain’t nobody buyin’ this, Phil.

This just shows y'all never stopped spinning. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 20, 2022

Ahhh, the “CoNtExT!!!!!” gambit. No. You covered it up, discredited it, and now you can wallow in the shame of being fake news forevermore. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 19, 2022

The context is that you were dead was wrong and you'll never admit it, you'll just sit around wondering why everyone hates you and no one trusts you. — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) March 20, 2022

The context is you all dutifully printed the former intel opinion as fact & buried the story so it wouldn’t hurt Biden like you think Comey hurt Clinton. Instead you all printed the BS stories about Russian bounties & Trump calling dead soldiers losers. https://t.co/LzDVkj2sqT https://t.co/InKuIDHVEI — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 20, 2022

Twitter locked the NY Post's account and Facebook suppressed posts about it. That's pretty heavy censorship. — Chuck (Taylor's Version) (@Jamie_Maz) March 19, 2022

"Anyway my computer, I had taken tons of, like, just left like that cam on… It was f***ing crazy sh**." "My dad [inaudible] running for president. 'He is. I talk about it all the time." Hunter Biden told prostitute how he lost another laptop to Russian drug dealers. Watch 🔻 pic.twitter.com/25NRi70Pln — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 20, 2022

Holy crap.

Full transparency, every time we read something else about this laptop (or laptops) we see something even more horrible.

No wonder Biden’s media worked so hard to keep us from seeing it.

