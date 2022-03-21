Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy went off on the NCAA for allowing Lia Thomas to steal her spot in the finals.

Give ’em Hell, Reka.

WOW: Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy says her finals spot was stolen from her by Lia Thomas because of "the @NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female to compete." pic.twitter.com/vrtEfqZ0LW — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

Even if they think they’re women, biologically they’re still MALES. There’s a reason we don’t see many women claiming they’re men so they can compete in men’s sports. Oh we know, we’re not supposed to say that part out loud … tough.

Truth hurts.

But not nearly as bad as losing out on your chance at the NCAA WOMEN’S championship because some guy who wants you to believe he’s female was allowed to compete and bumped you out of the competition.

Pretty sure Gyorgy is the first swimmer from the NCAA women's championships to personally speak out against biological males in women's sports. Very brave move. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

Very brave indeed.

We need so many more women who are willing to speak up and out against this.

"I'm writing this letter right now in hopes that the NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future. It doesn't promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA." pic.twitter.com/VfRweTJczL — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

‘… I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA.’

Absolutely it is.

"I know you could say I had the opportunity to swim faster and make the top 16, but this situation makes it a bit different and I can't help but be angry or sad. It hurts me, my ear and other women in the pool." — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

It’s pathetic that female athletes are made to feel like the bad guy when defending themselves and their sport from biological men competing. What sort of insanity and ugliness have we allowed to continue in the name of not hurting someone’s feelings because they think they’re the opposite sex?

Shameful.

"One spot was taken away from the girl who got 9th in the 500 free and didn't make it back to the A final preventing her from being an All-American. Every event that transgender athletes competed in was one spot taken away from biological females throughout the meet." — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

Yup.

She’s right.

Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy: "I ask that the @NCAA takes time to think about all the other biological women in swimming, try to think how they would feel if they would be in our shoes. Make the right changes for our sport and for a better future in swimming." pic.twitter.com/wm7VxUbj9p — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

We’re not holding our breath, unfortunately. The NCAA is far more concerned about making sure biological men feel ok about themselves for competing in women’s sports.

Pretty sure that the girl in this video was talking about Reka: https://t.co/EepQQB4idB — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

Great video.

VT's Reka Gyorgy: “I’m writing this letter right now in hopes that @NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future. It doesn’t promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers…”https://t.co/zUAZ1cMXtt — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

(@NCAA has not responded to our requests for comment) — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

Shocker.

Here’s yet another female athlete speaking out: https://t.co/rilpkVTKmd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

And another swimmer.

They should ALL be speaking out.

.@linneasaltz to the NCAA: “I fear that in the decades following I will not be able to look at the Hall of Fame, not only at my own institution but all institutions across the nation, and see women being awarded for the accomplishments they worked so hard to achieve in the NCAA.” https://t.co/rilpkVTKmd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

Because those accomplishments are being stolen by men.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

David Axelrod KNOWS he’s David Axelrod, right?! David Axelrod’s attempt at shaming the GOP for ‘letting the country FAIL’ to spite Biden does NOT go well

Dude, WUT?! Rep. Eric Swalwell gets SERIOUSLY creepy trying to dunk on Seb Gorka for sharing meme of Adam Kinzinger as a ‘crying little girl’; UPDATED

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing flu-like systems and the Left reacts JUST like you’d expect

Recommended Twitchy Video