Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy went off on the NCAA for allowing Lia Thomas to steal her spot in the finals.

Give ’em Hell, Reka.

Even if they think they’re women, biologically they’re still MALES. There’s a reason we don’t see many women claiming they’re men so they can compete in men’s sports. Oh we know, we’re not supposed to say that part out loud … tough.

Truth hurts.

But not nearly as bad as losing out on your chance at the NCAA WOMEN’S championship because some guy who wants you to believe he’s female was allowed to compete and bumped you out of the competition.

Very brave indeed.

We need so many more women who are willing to speak up and out against this.

‘… I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA.’

Absolutely it is.

It’s pathetic that female athletes are made to feel like the bad guy when defending themselves and their sport from biological men competing. What sort of insanity and ugliness have we allowed to continue in the name of not hurting someone’s feelings because they think they’re the opposite sex?

Shameful.

Yup.

She’s right.

We’re not holding our breath, unfortunately. The NCAA is far more concerned about making sure biological men feel ok about themselves for competing in women’s sports.

Great video.

Shocker.

And another swimmer.

They should ALL be speaking out.

Because those accomplishments are being stolen by men.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

