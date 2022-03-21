Is transphobic the new racist? Asking for a friend. Or is it the new ‘insurrectionist’? We can’t keep all of these insulting terms and ‘ists’ and ‘obics’ straight when it comes to whatever the current outrage of the day is. And women being made out to be the bad guys for not wanting to change in front of a biological male … that’s just stupid.

Why are so many people comfortable making women do things they are uncomfortable with to make a biological male who thinks he’s a woman more comfortable? How is this fair on any level to female athletes?

Watch this:

Apparently a female not wanting to change in front of a male is transphobic pic.twitter.com/uc3aPw9kFD — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2022

So basically, if women aren’t AOK with a biological male taking over their sport, they’re transphobic. Oh, and if they don’t want to be naked in front of a biological male in the locker room that’s super transphobic as well.

In case you were wondering, YES, everything is getting dumber. Too bad the NCAA can’t seem to figure out how effed up this all really is.

This is internalized misogyny and I am outraged that women would call this transphobic. — GAGirl1967 is ready for spring 🌸 💐 🌺 (@Tamzilla_52) March 20, 2022

He’s not a trans anything. He’s a dude pretending to be a woman, so he can win competitions. He still has his junk and does not belong in the women’s locker room. I’m annoyed these words need to be said. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) March 20, 2022

You would think the whole ‘junk thing’ would be something that might keep Lia out of the women’s locker room. That’s not transphobic, that’s common sense.

Women are expected to quietly accept their erasure. Sad. — Lucas Kirkpatrick (@Memes_4_Luke) March 21, 2022

And if we don’t accept our erasure, we’re transphobic. Or TERFS.

Oh my god. What is wrong with these people. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) March 20, 2022

*snort*

“Kick the women off the team,” lol. No self-awareness of their fascism. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 20, 2022

Womans world cup in swimming 2026 pic.twitter.com/XHcir3AiYQ — Spooky Mulder ❄️ (@spooky_mulderrr) March 20, 2022

We realize this is supposed to be a joke, but the way things are going?

— UPDATED to add —

According to teammates, Thomas is attracted to women. In any other situation, exposing yourself to unwanted viewers is a sex crime. (It should be here, too.) You know how many guys have sex crime convictions just for peeing drunk in public? pic.twitter.com/L6rTF3eUV7 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 21, 2022

Yikes

***

