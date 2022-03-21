Why does the New York Times want Americans to keep a mask in their back pocket forever? Doesn’t that seem like the absolute opposite of what we all as Americans should want going forward in our lives while putting the ridiculous and overreaching mandates behind us?

Imagine bragging about people being COMPLIANT with masking? Look how GOOD those New Yorkers are at obeying! Wow!

Oh, and that tidbit about how when women wear a mask men can’t tell them to smile … that’s a real winner. And street smells? Huh?

So this, from the NYT, is a little creepy. I’m all for wearing masks if it stops covid, but this elevates them into a totem, good for so many things we never even thought of. It’s like listening to a crypto evangelist. pic.twitter.com/ddJplOTFlT — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) March 20, 2022

Yeah yeah, we know, it’s the NYT. But still.

Men smiling at women is now seen as dangerous …

Scowling and Grimacing is much preferred 😂 https://t.co/hW1bt7z71t — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 21, 2022

I’d love to introduce the person that wrote that we had no clue masks could help “shield against unpleasant street smell” to the entirety of European history, and I’d bet to the history of just about any pre-modern, urban setting. “History started with my birth!” https://t.co/1blvjGkp06 — Neurotic Quixotic; One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) March 21, 2022

Actually, as a woman, masks make me even more uncomfortable walking past men I don’t know because I cannot see their faces. 👏🏽 https://t.co/cb9lM0PH7A — Keirstyn🤰🏽 (@keirstynandrea) March 20, 2022

It certainly allows bad actors to keep their identity more easily hidden.

There has always been a creepy dimension to the mask phenomenon. https://t.co/mOkbD7A4Hj — tristan eldritch (@tristaneldritch) March 20, 2022

It was never really about health, was it? https://t.co/Lv1T1m2DBP — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) March 20, 2022

Of course not.

It was ALWAYS about control, power, obediance, and compliance.

If it had truly been about health we wouldn’t have seen countless Democrats breaking their own mandates over and over again.

***

Related:

OMG, make it STOP! SJW calls female swimmer TRANSPHOBIC for not wanting to change in front of Lia Thomas in the locker room (watch)

Blue-check writes ENTIRE thread comparing Hunter Biden to Barron Trump (a minor) in hopes of convincing ‘the big guy’s’ son to SUE for harassment

So much THIS! –> Swimmer Reka Gyorgy calls OUT NCAA for allowing biological males to compete, says her finals spot was stolen from her by Lia Thomas

Recommended Twitchy Video