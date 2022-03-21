Yeah yeah yeah, we know. If we bring up anything from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record or question the texts she calls ‘personal touchstones’ we’re being super unprofessional or cherry-picking or some other happy horsecrap Democrats cling to as they try and pretend they didn’t spend months making up lies about Kavanaugh and trying to destroy him, his life, and his family.

But apparently pointing out a serious red flag is super disrespectful or something.

You’d think they’d want to ask Jackson about this little tidbit, especially since CRT is such a ‘hot word’ right now.

Ketanji Brown Jackson says "Faces at the Bottom of the Well"—a founding text of critical race theory—is a personal touchstone. The book claims America is irredeemably racist, speculates that whites might re-enslave blacks, and endorses Louis Farrakhan. We must ask if she agrees. pic.twitter.com/H7TXuS8K4b — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 21, 2022

So one of her personal touchstones claims America is irredeemably racist, speculates that whites might re-enslave blacks, and endorses Louis Farrakhan.

Alrighty then.

Hey @SenatorDurbin, did you know this??? — Teri Cooper Brown (@TeriCBrownUGA) March 21, 2022

@HawleyMO Good morning, Senator.

Use this on your next line of questioning in the inquiry towards Ms. Jackson next. — The Ultimate Sexyist, PhD (@timetoplaytheg7) March 21, 2022

Pure craziness.

Yay.

Disappointing. I read faces at the bottom of the well in law school and it's pure craziness. James Lindsay did a good job of summarizing it in his book race Marxism. — Joseph Fay (@joe_fay1) March 21, 2022

If a nominee does not believe that America is shining city on a hill but instead an irredeemable pit of promoting racism then please say next. https://t.co/WofhFGwqwO — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 21, 2022

Not to mention a love for and understanding of the Constutition.

Let’s see if any of them ask her about it.

