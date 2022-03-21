Yeah yeah yeah, we know. If we bring up anything from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record or question the texts she calls ‘personal touchstones’ we’re being super unprofessional or cherry-picking or some other happy horsecrap Democrats cling to as they try and pretend they didn’t spend months making up lies about Kavanaugh and trying to destroy him, his life, and his family.

But apparently pointing out a serious red flag is super disrespectful or something.

You’d think they’d want to ask Jackson about this little tidbit, especially since CRT is such a ‘hot word’ right now.

So one of her personal touchstones claims America is irredeemably racist, speculates that whites might re-enslave blacks, and endorses Louis Farrakhan.

Alrighty then.

Trending

Pure craziness.

Yay.

Not to mention a love for and understanding of the Constutition.

Let’s see if any of them ask her about it.

***

Related:

‘Ok GROOMERS’: Adam Parkhomenko and other dipsticks putting up ‘GAY’ and ‘SAY GAY’ billboards all over FL BACKFIRES in a BIG way

‘So this, from the NYT, is sorta creepy.’ NYT comes up with some SERIOUSLY weird reasons why Americans will have a mask in their pockets ‘forever’

OMG, make it STOP! SJW calls female swimmer TRANSPHOBIC for not wanting to change in front of Lia Thomas in the locker room (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris RufoCRTKetanji Brown JacksonLouis Farrakhan

Recommended Twitchy Video