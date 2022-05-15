BLM’s Patrisse Cullors claimed Candace Owens harassed her at her home during a tear-filled video. She made it sound like Candace showed up, demanded to be let in, demanded an interview, and harassed her. The tears, the woe is me, the MY POOR FAMILY … you’ve gotta be kidding us.

Luckily, Candace has the RECEIPTS.

Watch this.

Candace was polite.

Nobody answered her.

She offered to leave and literally said they weren’t there to harass her.

Just. Wow.

Trending

Right?

It’s AOK to harass them at home but if Candace shows up at the security gate of ONE of the BLM mansions that’s somehow not ok?

Hypocrites much?

Right?

We snort-laughed.

***

Related:

One. Heartbeat. Away: Kamala Harris wants us to work together to work together and then work together some more in HOT MESS of a speech (watch)

Lori Lightfoot tweeting pic of herself reading ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ in Texas claiming she’ll ‘read any damn book she wants’ ACCIDENTALLY hilarious

Target toothbrush loser and all-around troll David Leavitt THREATENS to have the Hodge Twins arrested … for retweeting him (LOL!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMCandace OwensPatrisse Cullors

Recommended Twitchy Video