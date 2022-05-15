BLM’s Patrisse Cullors claimed Candace Owens harassed her at her home during a tear-filled video. She made it sound like Candace showed up, demanded to be let in, demanded an interview, and harassed her. The tears, the woe is me, the MY POOR FAMILY … you’ve gotta be kidding us.

Luckily, Candace has the RECEIPTS.

Watch this.

BREAKING! I am pre-releasing the footage of me showing up at one of Black Lives Matter founder’s, Patrisse Cullors, multiple mansions.

Remember she fake cried and said I harassed her?

LIAR.

I kindly spoke to a white security guard (who remained silent) through a gate: pic.twitter.com/keM6nxXv6b — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 13, 2022

Candace was polite.

Nobody answered her.

She offered to leave and literally said they weren’t there to harass her.

Just. Wow.

But her organization burned down/looted/vandalized parts of every major city in the US in 2020? — Tricia Edwards (@TriciaEdwards2) May 15, 2022

LMAO Got eem! — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) May 13, 2022

👸 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 15, 2022

Funny how the same speech doesn’t apply when it comes to conservative Supreme Court justices. — Ana Paula Henkel (@AnaPaulaVolei) May 13, 2022

Right?

It’s AOK to harass them at home but if Candace shows up at the security gate of ONE of the BLM mansions that’s somehow not ok?

Hypocrites much?

Patrisse boohooing her grift to the world. — Freckle the Magalicious Ginger (@freckle_the) May 15, 2022

HER house? I thought it was to be used by the movement and not personal property — Me Mongo (@DanTolley7) May 14, 2022

Right?

LOLOLOLOL — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) May 13, 2022

We snort-laughed.

***

