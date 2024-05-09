Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Praises Biden for Withholding Israeli Aid
BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans Held Hostage

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on May 09, 2024

Joe Biden has betrayed America and Americans so often, it's difficult to pinpoint which of his policies is the worst. From runaway inflation to the wide-open border, it is not hyperbole to state that his presidency has been an unmitigated disaster. 

But Biden may have hit an all-new low yesterday when he decided to add Israel to the list of his abject failures. As Twitchy has reported, Biden announced on CNN that he would withhold U.S. weapons from Israel -- weapons that Israel already purchased and Congress approved -- if the IDF invaded Rafah. 

To be clear: Israel simply cannot defeat Hamas once and for all without going into Rafah. So, it is not an overstatement to say that the President of the United States just chose Hamas terrorists over the U.S.'s strongest (and only) ally in the Middle East. 

We won't rehash all of the criticism Biden has received for his declaration. He is being denounced by all sides, from Never Trumper Republicans to sensible Democrats like John Fetterman (who may be one of only about three Democrats in the entire country who remains 'sensible' when it comes to Israel).

What makes Biden's treachery even worse is that there are still Americans being held hostage by Hamas (assuming they are alive, which is doubtful). Remember this photo opp that Biden's intern (or Karine Jean-Pierre) tweeted from his account less than two weeks ago? 

They have his word. Sure. And yesterday, America and Israel found out that his word is worth nothing.

You KNOW It's Gotten Bad for Biden When Even ABC News Is Calling Out His Economic Lies
Doug P.
One person who remembered Biden's tweet was @bonchieredstate. We love Bonchie and not just because he writes for our sister site, Red State. He has a great talent for capturing the essence of issues in a very concise and accurate (and very funny) way. 

That was the case this morning when Bonchie absolutely OBLITERATED Biden's hostage tweet with three simple words: 

BOOMITY. Folks, the plain, hard truth doesn't ever get much more devastating than that.

Bonchie got a lot of support from Twitter for stating matters so clearly. 

Biden's word and a dollar will get you about a pint of gasoline for your car these days. 

There was not. But that doesn't make it any less shameful.

All Americans. Killed or still held hostage by Hamas. And, of course, there are still the 100+ hostages Hamas is still holding (or has killed) from Israel and other nations. Biden's backstabbing condemned them all ... and disgraced the memory of everyone murdered on October 7, as well. 

Thanks for that laugh. Because if we didn't stop to laugh at Biden, our heads might explode from anger at him. 

Whenever you hear Pedo Peter say the line, 'My word as a Biden,' you can rest assured a whopper of a lie is coming next. 

Less than that. 

Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation and most of the rest of the time in a demented stupor. He never STOPS resting. 

Not too many photos summarize the Biden presidency better than that one. 

And America only had to set free one of the world's worst, most murderous criminal arms dealers to free a basketball player who hates the United States. 

But he has barely lifted a finger for hostages held by Hamas. 

Kids know how bad Biden is ... maybe more than anyone else does. 

Yep. 

And Bonchie didn't stop at just Biden. He followed up later this morning with a DEVASTATING tweet aimed directly at Congressional Republicans: 

Looking stupid is the specialty of many Republicans in the House and Senate. 

Will Biden's latest betrayal finally wake them up and make them take action? Or will they just keep writing angry tweets and going on Fox News to complain?

Time will tell, but we're not too confident at the moment.

No matter what Republicans do about this, however, it's getting incontrovertible at this point that Joe Biden is the singularly worst president in American history. 

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JOE BIDEN

