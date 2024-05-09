BOOM: Red State's Bonchie BURIES Joe Biden With Just Three Words About Americans Held Hostage

Joe Biden has betrayed America and Americans so often, it's difficult to pinpoint which of his policies is the worst. From runaway inflation to the wide-open border, it is not hyperbole to state that his presidency has been an unmitigated disaster.

But Biden may have hit an all-new low yesterday when he decided to add Israel to the list of his abject failures. As Twitchy has reported, Biden announced on CNN that he would withhold U.S. weapons from Israel -- weapons that Israel already purchased and Congress approved -- if the IDF invaded Rafah.

To be clear: Israel simply cannot defeat Hamas once and for all without going into Rafah. So, it is not an overstatement to say that the President of the United States just chose Hamas terrorists over the U.S.'s strongest (and only) ally in the Middle East.

We won't rehash all of the criticism Biden has received for his declaration. He is being denounced by all sides, from Never Trumper Republicans to sensible Democrats like John Fetterman (who may be one of only about three Democrats in the entire country who remains 'sensible' when it comes to Israel).

What makes Biden's treachery even worse is that there are still Americans being held hostage by Hamas (assuming they are alive, which is doubtful). Remember this photo opp that Biden's intern (or Karine Jean-Pierre) tweeted from his account less than two weeks ago?

I will not rest until every hostage, like Abigail, ripped from their families and held by Hamas is back in the arms of their loved ones.



They have my word.



Their families have my word. pic.twitter.com/hRDSjsYDc9 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 27, 2024

They have his word. Sure. And yesterday, America and Israel found out that his word is worth nothing.

One person who remembered Biden's tweet was @bonchieredstate. We love Bonchie and not just because he writes for our sister site, Red State. He has a great talent for capturing the essence of issues in a very concise and accurate (and very funny) way.

That was the case this morning when Bonchie absolutely OBLITERATED Biden's hostage tweet with three simple words:

BOOMITY. Folks, the plain, hard truth doesn't ever get much more devastating than that.

Bonchie got a lot of support from Twitter for stating matters so clearly.

At least the hostages have his word! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 9, 2024

Biden's word and a dollar will get you about a pint of gasoline for your car these days.

Was there ever any serious reason for believing he'd do otherwise? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 9, 2024

There was not. But that doesn't make it any less shameful.

Edan Alexander, 19

Omer Neutra, 22

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35

Keith Siegel, 64

Judy Weinstein Haggai (deceased)

Gadi Haggai (deceased)@POTUS -- Give Israel what they need to bring these Americans home. https://t.co/udpL0M31PP — Unnecessary Evil (@WhiskeyAndKeys) May 9, 2024

All Americans. Killed or still held hostage by Hamas. And, of course, there are still the 100+ hostages Hamas is still holding (or has killed) from Israel and other nations. Biden's backstabbing condemned them all ... and disgraced the memory of everyone murdered on October 7, as well.

Biden: “I won’t rest for one second until the hostages are released. Now…” pic.twitter.com/sZAgps4osO — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 9, 2024

Thanks for that laugh. Because if we didn't stop to laugh at Biden, our heads might explode from anger at him.

His word has never meant anything! He’s been a proven lair all throughout his career that’s why he never went anywhere until his generation died off and people forgot who he was. Pathetic man in every aspect. https://t.co/NpbzPHbEae — Johnny Boy (@Jonathan_Edmo) May 9, 2024

Whenever you hear Pedo Peter say the line, 'My word as a Biden,' you can rest assured a whopper of a lie is coming next.

What his word is worth… pic.twitter.com/ah4G09jeTd — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) May 9, 2024

Less than that.

Rested! He is freaking asleep at the wheel! — JoAnn Martikonis (@JoannMartikonis) May 9, 2024

Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation and most of the rest of the time in a demented stupor. He never STOPS resting.

Not too many photos summarize the Biden presidency better than that one.

He fought for basketball player Brittney Griner however American hostages he is silent and doesn’t fight for them. — WAKE UP AMERICA 🟥 ⬜️🟦 (@Arobedw) May 9, 2024

And America only had to set free one of the world's worst, most murderous criminal arms dealers to free a basketball player who hates the United States.

But he has barely lifted a finger for hostages held by Hamas.

This pic is priceless pic.twitter.com/C2mprqRqhv — Gregory Howard (@wooga13) May 9, 2024

Kids know how bad Biden is ... maybe more than anyone else does.

Despicable — David Buell (@dbuell62) May 9, 2024

Yep.

And Bonchie didn't stop at just Biden. He followed up later this morning with a DEVASTATING tweet aimed directly at Congressional Republicans:

Every Republican who pushed through $61 billion for Ukraine under the guise of "it's necessary to ensure Israel gets the weapons it needs" looks rather stupid today. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 9, 2024

Looking stupid is the specialty of many Republicans in the House and Senate.

Will Biden's latest betrayal finally wake them up and make them take action? Or will they just keep writing angry tweets and going on Fox News to complain?

Time will tell, but we're not too confident at the moment.

No matter what Republicans do about this, however, it's getting incontrovertible at this point that Joe Biden is the singularly worst president in American history.