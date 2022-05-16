Seems Biden only cares about tragedies that benefit his own political agenda.

How very Biden of him.

Gosh, we don’t recall President Pudding Pop running off to Waukesha after Darrell E. Brooks allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade killing six innocent people and wounding dozens of others but we suppose Brooks’ skin color didn’t serve Biden’s narrative and agenda so he couldn’t be bothered.

Remember they said it was too costly or something for him to go?

Apparently both he and Jill can make the trip to Buffalo.

Jill and I will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 16, 2022

Because of course.

Why didn't you visit Waukesha? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 16, 2022

But you took a pass on Waukesha… why is that? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 16, 2022

We all know why.

Funny how there are dozens of mass shootings every year in Chicago, but you and the Democrats just ignore them since they are almost exclusively black-on-black crime. — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) May 16, 2022

Good point.

Biden should let us know when he and Jill plan on visiting the south side of Chicago.

Just like you traveled to Waukesha to visit the families of the victims of the massacre. Oh, wait – you didn't go there – you went to Milwaukee to visit the family of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/RqWrIqepqz — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 16, 2022

I wonder Mr. President when will you find time to visit the United States southern border to grieve with the community (our country) that has lost thousands of lives due to the horrific and senseless policies you continue to promote? Asking for a friend?? https://t.co/qbTSNJD8DN — G. W. Manigault (@gwmanigault) May 16, 2022

Another good point.

Do everyone a favor. Stay home. https://t.co/CdgcC3bvJG — Charles Hardy (@Chas0924) May 16, 2022

Why not NYC, Sacramento, or Waukesha? Surely your trip to Buffalo is not racially/politically motivated? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 16, 2022

Surely.

***

Related:

‘LIAR’: Candace Owens pre-releases footage to debunk Patrisse Cullors’ LIE she harassed her at one of her #BLM mansions (watch)

One. Heartbeat. Away: Kamala Harris wants us to work together to work together and then work together some more in HOT MESS of a speech (watch)

Lori Lightfoot tweeting pic of herself reading ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ in Texas claiming she’ll ‘read any damn book she wants’ ACCIDENTALLY hilarious

Recommended Twitchy Video