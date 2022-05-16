Seems Biden only cares about tragedies that benefit his own political agenda.

How very Biden of him.

Gosh, we don’t recall President Pudding Pop running off to Waukesha after Darrell E. Brooks allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade killing six innocent people and wounding dozens of others but we suppose Brooks’ skin color didn’t serve Biden’s narrative and agenda so he couldn’t be bothered.

Remember they said it was too costly or something for him to go?

Apparently both he and Jill can make the trip to Buffalo.

Because of course.

We all know why.

Good point.

Biden should let us know when he and Jill plan on visiting the south side of Chicago.

Another good point.

Surely.

***

