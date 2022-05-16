Like any good Democrat, Gov. Phil Murphy can’t let the Buffalo shooting tragedy go to waste. We’re honestly shocked he waited almost a whole 48 hours before hopping on Twitter to write a super emotional and unoriginal AF thread trashing people who pray for those who have been harmed and exploit a horrible situation and lives lost in Buffalo.

This is about as crap as you’d expect from a guy who came THIS CLOSE to losing in November last year.

Cue the expected and pitiful expressions of “thoughts and prayers” from those held so powerfully in the grip of the gun lobby. I think every single one of them knows where they can shove their “thoughts and prayers.” — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2022

Pitiful expressions of thoughts and prayers.

Grow a soul, Phil.

One weekend in America:

More than 20 people shot in Milwaukee

One killed and five wounded in a church in Laguna Woods

Two dead and three wounded at a flea market in Houston

13 shot and 10 dead in an act of domestic terrorism by a white supremacist in Buffalo — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2022

Huh, wonder which party is in charge of these cities, Phil.

As it pertains to Buffalo, cue the hurried backpedaling from the right-wing politicians who've so openly peddled the garbage “replacement conspiracy” and who can’t possibly believe that the words they’ve rotted our civic dialogue with could actually come home to roost. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2022

Ugh, they are trying so hard to paint the self-proclaimed leftist authoritarian as right wing.

It’s pathetic.

Probably because they see this as a glimmer of hope in November … but nah. Most people aren’t stupid enough to fall for this, and Phil learned that the hard way when he ALMOST LOST in November of 21.

In a very blue state.

It is well past time for outrage and action. It is well past time for Congress to step up and pass real nationwide gun safety legislation. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2022

Blah blah blah.

I call again on the Legislature to pass our Gun Safety 3.0 package of legislation to make it harder for guns to fall into the wrong hands and to give law enforcement greater tools to protect communities. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2022

Oh good, add a few more laws to the tens of thousands of laws already on the books regulating guns. That’ll do it!

We cannot continue to relieve, and relive, and relive the headline of The Onion, “No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” That headline is supposed to be a joke. We can prevent it. Commonsense gun safety now. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2022

There’s a reason this guy almost lost.

***

