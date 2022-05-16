Biden has decided it’s time to stop working with Republicans and start attacking them.

Stop laughing.

No seriously, you guys, he thinks he’s been trying to unify the country by working in a bipartisan manner. We especially think this is true when he told unvaccinated Americans they were in for a winter of death and illness.

Yeah, he’s a REAL sweetheart.

And that stops NOW.

The fever didn’t break. And for the White House, efforts at bipartisanship have finally taken a backseat To the frustration of some of his closest aides, Biden had insisted on trying to work with GOP But it’s now time to change course – and attack https://t.co/OD42V5DXoR — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 16, 2022

From POLITICO:

The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have finally taken a backseat. To the frustration of many Democrats and some of his closest advisers, President Joe Biden has steadfastly spent more than a year in office insisting on trying to work across the aisle with Republicans.

Huh?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But wait, there’s more:

It’s produced some notable legislative successes. But it’s also been colored by a fair dose of in-your-face GOP obstructionism. Now, more than a year later, Biden no longer believes that most Republicans will eventually drop their fealty to Donald Trump and show a willingness to engage. He himself admitted he was wrong. I never expected the ultra-MAGA Republicans who seem to control the Republican Party now to have been able to control the Republican Party,” the president said last week. “I never anticipated that happening.” To many Democrats, the admission was long overdue. Even some in Biden’s orbit had been urging a far more aggressive response, according to four White House officials and Democrats close to the White House.

They thought they were being bipartisan. REALLY?

Fascinated by the idea that there was ever any real effort at bipartisanship from Biden. Legislatively they’ve almost exclusively focused on what they could pass on a party-line basis (ARP, Build Back Better, ending voter ID) or try by executive action (student debt bailout). https://t.co/i2jyA6hINM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 16, 2022

Agreed.

In other words the country wants one set of things and Joe and his extreme leftist staffers want something else. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 16, 2022

Bipartisanship? Biden has been stammering about Ultra Maga for a couple weeks. Seriously, dude. Get a clue. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 16, 2022

Since you’ve made this assertion I’m sure you won’t have trouble naming a single example of Biden’s efforts at bipartisanship. pic.twitter.com/Ijr2kFMp46 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 16, 2022

That time Biden went to shake hands with an imaginary person?

We heard he thought it was a Republican.

Yeah, that’s it.

***

