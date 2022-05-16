Holy eff-word, Democrats are freakin’ dirty. They pretend to be these small little non-profit groups FIGHTING to make the world a better place and then time after time they turn out to be something very different. Heck, just look at BLM and what they’ve turned into.

This non-profit that’s been targeting Elon Musk isn’t as small or non-profit as it claims … we know, it’s super shocking.

Take a look:

From The Free Beacon:

In May, a group called Accountable Tech, which calls itself a “small nonprofit taking on Big Tech companies,” organized a corporate boycott to protest Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter. In the midwest, a group called Opportunity Wisconsin, which bills itself as a “coalition of Wisconsin residents,” ran a deluge of TV ads slamming Republican senator Ron Johnson for his tax policies. And in Arizona, an organization of “grassroots racial justice” activists called Just Democracy released a video blasting Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema for failing to support the Biden administration’s legislative agenda.

None of these groups actually exist. They are all registered trade names for the North Fund, a shape-shifting nonprofit group that uses aliases to push an array of left-wing causes from a shell office in Washington, D.C., according to corporate records.

Political watchdogs say the fund, which isn’t required to disclose the donors behind its $66 million budget, is gearing up to be one of the most consequential dark-money players of the midterm elections. And while “astroturf” groups are nothing new in politics, critics say the North Fund is part of a new breed—moving away from specific policy advocacy and delving into electoral politics.

Democrats love their dark money.

Opportunity. Growth. Fair. People. Equity. Equality. Democracy.

They always use the same sort of feel-good words …

Targeting Sinema.

Shocker.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

A democratic consulting firm called Arabella Advisors.

This reeks.

Musk chimed in:

Oh, we have some ideas.

They always look like this guy.

Why is that?

Yeah, we’d be curious as well.

Stay tuned.

***

