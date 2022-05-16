Holy eff-word, Democrats are freakin’ dirty. They pretend to be these small little non-profit groups FIGHTING to make the world a better place and then time after time they turn out to be something very different. Heck, just look at BLM and what they’ve turned into.

This non-profit that’s been targeting Elon Musk isn’t as small or non-profit as it claims … we know, it’s super shocking.

Take a look:

What I found when I went to visit the "small non-profit" activist group that's been attacking @elonmusk Turns out it doesn't actually exist.https://t.co/Y6qDx8ubIz — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 16, 2022

From The Free Beacon:

In May, a group called Accountable Tech, which calls itself a “small nonprofit taking on Big Tech companies,” organized a corporate boycott to protest Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter. In the midwest, a group called Opportunity Wisconsin, which bills itself as a “coalition of Wisconsin residents,” ran a deluge of TV ads slamming Republican senator Ron Johnson for his tax policies. And in Arizona, an organization of “grassroots racial justice” activists called Just Democracy released a video blasting Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema for failing to support the Biden administration’s legislative agenda. None of these groups actually exist. They are all registered trade names for the North Fund, a shape-shifting nonprofit group that uses aliases to push an array of left-wing causes from a shell office in Washington, D.C., according to corporate records. Political watchdogs say the fund, which isn’t required to disclose the donors behind its $66 million budget, is gearing up to be one of the most consequential dark-money players of the midterm elections. And while “astroturf” groups are nothing new in politics, critics say the North Fund is part of a new breed—moving away from specific policy advocacy and delving into electoral politics.

Democrats love their dark money.

. @AccountableTech is a trade name for the North Fund, a progressive dark-money group that raised $66 million in 2020. Other aliases it goes by: @OpportunityWisconsin, a "coalition of Wisconsin residents" that's spent $4 million on attack ads against @SenRonJohnson — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 16, 2022

Opportunity. Growth. Fair. People. Equity. Equality. Democracy.

They always use the same sort of feel-good words …

AKA @JustDemocracy, a "coalition of grassroots racial justice groups" targeting @SenatorSinema in Arizona : https://t.co/01rzxvmy4r — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 16, 2022

Targeting Sinema.

Shocker.

When the @FreeBeacon visited the group's office in downtown D.C.—a co-working rental space managed by Carr Workplaces—the front desk manager said the North Fund uses the address but doesn't maintain a presence there. "I'm not sure where they're actually located," he said. — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

The North Fund is managed by a Democratic consulting firm called Arabella Advisors. At Arabella's office building in D.C., the lobby receptionists told the Free Beacon they were under strict orders from the firm to turn away all outside visitors. — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 16, 2022

A democratic consulting firm called Arabella Advisors.

This reeks.

Musk chimed in:

I wonder who funds them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Oh, we have some ideas.

The same people that fund the justice Democrats and AG races. Shadow money laundering operations barely disguised as organizations..

Look at act blue. Most of their funding came from completely opaque and untraceable sources. https://t.co/kOv3XKDMnm — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 16, 2022

It rhymes with Bloros. — Jason “Storm” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) May 16, 2022

👀 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 16, 2022

They always look like this guy.

Why is that?

Same here! Any knowledgeable sources are welcome to contact us @FreeBeacon — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 16, 2022

Yeah, we’d be curious as well.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Blue-check DNC member’s claim about hate and bigotry he saw on a bathroom wall at his ‘favorite minority-owned biz’ sets off EVERY BS detector EVER

Can’t make this UP: Biden’s GENIUS plan leading up to midterms is to stop being SOOO bipartisan and start attacking the GOP

‘Abhorrent, UTTERLY disqualifying’: Mollie Hemingway DECIMATES ‘woke’ Liz Cheney for accusing House GOP leaders of enabling ‘white supremacy’

Recommended Twitchy Video