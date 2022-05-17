As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell continues to be a boil on the butt of humanity. First he ‘apologized’ to the House GOP for ‘hogtying their boy’ implying the Laguna Woods gunman was on the Right. Then he popped up later talking about his four-year-old asking him to help the people in Buffalo.

My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I’m doing to “help the people in Buffalo” and “why did the bad man do this?” Absolutely gutting. This cannot be his normal. It’s time to BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS. #EndGunViolence — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 16, 2022

Nobody believed him, so he thought posting proof would somehow make things better.

I love the “no 4-year-old would ask this” takes. You’re in absolute denial if you think our kids aren’t watching the horrors we are allowing. pic.twitter.com/MnaWpCRTj3 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2022

There is so much wrong with this picture we’re not entirely sure where to start. First, didn’t he say his son face-timed with him? Second, if that is his son is he wearing a Disney dress (not judging but, what)? Third, does he really think it’s smart to let a four-year-old watch such horrific and terrifying news?

All of it makes him look worse.

Seth Weathers called him out …

On a serious note, I have a 5 year old and I would never let him hear about something like this. Bad parenting, @ericswalwell — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) May 17, 2022

And then Eric tweeted this.

My 4-year-old walks into a room with the news on, asks about a mass shooting and it’s the parents’ fault he heard about it? Folks, we have a gun problem in America. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/Yegsfbzgp2 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 17, 2022

So, the kiddo just walked into the room and it was on? Or did he face-time with Eric?

Either none of this lines up with his original tweet or his parenting skills are seriously questionable.

Maybe both.

You’re still going? Why did you crop the time out of the “proof” photo? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 17, 2022

Oh, there’s that too.

Is he playing into the Woke Toddler joke or is he actually trying to be serious?? https://t.co/gC9nxt360s — Richard George (@RickR415) May 17, 2022

Folks, we got a politician problem in America. https://t.co/ptRrTvzCTE — Jude ⚜WhoDat⚜️ Trahan (@wooknponub) May 17, 2022

A-freaking-men.

1. Stop using your child for political gain

2. You fell for a Chinese honeypot https://t.co/qgG4HBQhaw — Noah Garmatter (@NGarmatter) May 17, 2022

My 6 year old son walks into a room with the news on and asks about you banging a Chinese spy and it's the parents' fault? Eric, we have a politician problem in America. https://t.co/2fJIx7KHr5 — Vincent Zahler (@VincentZahler) May 17, 2022

We have a Socialist problem. https://t.co/XDQqw2Uxyi — STRETCH (@OldDaddyP) May 17, 2022

Eric, dude, you’re just making things worse.

Note: Just have to share a funny. In almost every image we looked at of Eric for this article, his mouth was hanging open sort of like he was saying, ‘Duuuuuh’.

***

