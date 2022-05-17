‘Oh good, Hillary Clinton is chirping away with her opinion on gun violence again,’ said literally no one, ever.

This woman.

We’ve been calling her the herpes of politics for a long, long time because no matter WHAT, she never goes away and when she ‘flares up’ she’s burning, annoying, itching, and a reminder of why you should never have unprotected sex with crazy women. Technically you should never have ANY sort of sex with crazy women but we digress.

Hill-dawg thought it was a good idea for HER of all people to lecture Republicans about protecting Americans from out-of-control gun violence.

If Republicans in Congress can issue protections for Supreme Court justices after peaceful protests, they should protect the American people from out-of-control gun violence after three mass shootings in two days. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 16, 2022

Hillary knows she’s Hillary, right?!

Why don't you and the Democrats want Supreme Court Justices protected? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 16, 2022

Because they could make it harder to abort to their heart’s content.

Not even sure what that means… But in any case the Supreme Court should be issuing a ruling here soon making it legal for people in NY to defend themselves against mass shooings. It should never be illegal to defend yourself against a mass shooting — Gaidheal Alascanach (@Gaidheal_Alaska) May 17, 2022

If Democrats in Congress can issue protections for Nations Capitol Building, they should protect the American people from out-of-control illegal migration after decades of human and drug trafficking. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) May 17, 2022

Who is responsible for "out of control gun violence", Granny? Supreme Court Justices need a political party to protect them from drooling nutcases? How many dead bodies under your regime? You and Planned Parenthood are the biggest mass murderers in US history. — Tony Ultra FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 16, 2022

Why didn't we protect cities from BLM riots? — That's "Doctor" Lake Bum (@dustopian) May 16, 2022

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Abortion has killed 62 million American children since Roe v Wade decision, more that all the US soldier killed or wounded from the Revolution to today, by a factor of 10. — Ultra Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 17, 2022

Republicans don't control those areas.

Your fellow gun grabbers control them. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN, LGBFJB (@antonzilwicky54) May 16, 2022

Hate filled shrew rambles on as if she is still relevant. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) May 16, 2022

Just like you protected the Americans in Benghazi? — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) May 16, 2022

Just like that.

Ouch.

