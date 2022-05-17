Brian Stelter couldn’t WAIT to post the letter Sen. Chuck Schumer sent to Fox News execs urging them to ‘immediately cease the reckless amplification of the Great Replacement Theory.’

Think about that for a minute, Tater is happy the government is telling a media outlet what to report on.

What a damn tattle:

Schumer letter to the Murdochs and Fox execs: "I write to urge you to immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called 'Great Replacement theory' on your network's broadcasts" pic.twitter.com/ykeIa8Be3o — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 17, 2022

Brian knows he works for CNN, right?

Oh, and as usual, he’s turned off the replies to his tweet.

Guess he didn’t want to answer for this:

Hey @brianstelter. Here are some folks on your own network saying that in practice, replacement theory helps democrat electoral prospects. Did you know about this? Do you disavow? pic.twitter.com/Pyg22b6RJe https://t.co/n59HcMQA40 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 17, 2022

Oopsie.

Does that mean Chuckles will be writing them a letter as well?

Gosh, we bet he doesn’t.

To hear Stelter talk it seems he rarely knows what goes on at his own network. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) May 17, 2022

He knows much more about what is happening at Fox News.

Sad, ain’t it?

Can we write a letter to Schumer and Stelter to ask them to stop writing policy that does exactly what they say they arent doing with open racial bias?

Call it what you will, equity or replacement, but it changes nothing.

Sorry if it hurts the narrative, lol — Floplag (@floplag) May 17, 2022

A politician urging the media to stop talking about something. I guess attacks on the fourth estate are good now? Also, why doesn’t he want them talking about it? https://t.co/JTyC8ptrCk — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) May 17, 2022

That’s the scary part.

Yup.

LOL Tucker should dedicate every minute this week to "Great Replacement Theory" https://t.co/qJY65HrLI8 — Pun (@pordadow) May 17, 2022

They’d lose their freakin’ minds.

Wonder if Chuck sent a letter like this to MSNBC after James Hodgkinson shot up the baseball field of Republicans. Remember, he said he LOVED her show.

Your network promotes the great replacement as an election tool all the time https://t.co/HJYbSe3yFc — R. Lee Ernie (@burt_mustache) May 17, 2022

Yuuuup.

The pro-censorship party and their media enablers https://t.co/z6alix2v65 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 17, 2022

I wonder if he wrote a letter about Schiff and friends spreading the Russian disinformation? https://t.co/98M6lGvSjA — **Free speech 1776 (@camdy_2cane) May 17, 2022

Unprecedented authoritarianism in the US. Democrat congress is trying to tell journalists what they can speak about. https://t.co/bs7I5oqsGW — Bad Kitty For Congress 😼🌹 (@pepesgrandma) May 17, 2022

And Tater is cool with it.

***

