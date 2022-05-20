Joy Reid has got to be the dumbest pundit on MSNBC … and considering we’re talking about MSNBC, that’s impressive. Heh. Technically, that could very well make her the dumbest pundit of all considering even CNN is a little bit brighter than MSNBC.

Not much.

But a little.

Apparently, Joy seems to think the SCOTUS putting abortion regs back to the states will somehow magically result in a national forced birth law. FORGET the very reason they’re reversing Roe is that this should be at the state level and a national forced abortion law wouldn’t pass ESPECIALLY with this ruling but let’s not pretend Joy actually understands what any of this means.

This is nutty:

They're not going to be satisfied with forced birth state by state. They're going to go for a national forced birth law. And then they're coming for everything else. The SCOTUS ending "right to privacy" puts it ALL ON THE TABLE: gay marriage, LGBTQ rights, anti-discrimination… https://t.co/bLJLKMfxkX — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 20, 2022

Oh, and then she got seriously bigoted attacking Christians AND Muslims.

It takes a lot of effort to be this gross and dense:

Y'all keep comforting yourselves, believing Alito and the other Christian nationalists on the SCOTUS won't come for your communities. Making abortion illegal will satisfy them, right? …Christian nationalists believe they are fighting a war for God. People in a jihad don't stop. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 20, 2022

Huh?

Does she really think the only people who are pro-life are religious? Or that any of this would be tolerated?

Don’t answer those questions.

You need to switch to decaf Ms Reid. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) May 20, 2022

Something.

Yes! Whip these people into hysteria! They're hiding in your malls! They're hiding in your theaters! They may even be among you right now! I'm sorry but Joy is too dumb to take seriously. How do you folks do it?

Does it require repeated self blows with a hammer? — Steven Matthews 🔍🖋🍕☕ (@Focusitagainsam) May 20, 2022

Oof.

"Jihad"?! Islamophobe! — Harry Gato (@harrygato) May 20, 2022

She managed to offend … most everybody.

Atta girl.

Yeah, that would not be the way it would go down with federalism, States will decide, not the court. Also, did they ever catch those Christian nationalist that hacked your blog and posted all those homophobic rants? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 20, 2022

They are losing their minds.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

We knew we weren’t dealing with the brightest crayons in the box on the Left but wow.

Wow, just wow! Joy, you are a 7th level bigot! Despicable! I have never called for anyone, specifically, to be fired, but I will now. You need to go. NOW! — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) May 20, 2022

You’re one of the most fanatical, bigoted, racist, Liberals in the entertainment/news media. — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) May 20, 2022

And that’s saying A LOT.

***

