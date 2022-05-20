Democrats keep claiming it’s not Joe Biden’s fault our gas prices could top $10 a gallon this summer, but then you see something like this back and forth between Senator Joe Manchin and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about canceling oil drilling leases and you realize it absolutely is their fault.

This is nuts.

Watch:

WATCH: Sen. Manchin asks Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about memo cancelling oil drilling leases. MANCHIN: "It looks like you all are going to shut everything down." HAALAND: “I am sorry. I am sitting in this hearing…" MANCHIN: "My God." pic.twitter.com/6KGJeoyAgG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 19, 2022

‘My God,’ is right. Keep in mind, Manchin is a Democrat.

Granted, he’s the only sane Democrat but still …

He rendered her speechless.

Biden’s war on American energy continues while citizens pay record high gas prices — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 19, 2022

As much as we hate to say it, we don’t think it’s Biden’s war on American energy, we think it’s whoever is behind Biden’s war on American energy. Thinking his name rhymes with Your Mama. Gosh, you guys remember the last time our gas prices were this high? Who was in office?

And now the old racist white guy he seemed to resent while he was president can take the fall for what he really wanted to do.

Ahem.

It is the intent to stand by and do nothing. — ellen baker (@1americus1) May 20, 2022

Manchin seems to be the only Democrat left capable of generating his own thoughts — i❤️authority (@iheartauthority) May 20, 2022

And he’ll be one of the few who actually keeps his job this November.

More incompetency from this administration. What a wreck. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 19, 2022

This is an insult to wrecks everywhere.

Preventing expansion of drilling directly impacts gas prices. The market is speculative, if speculators feel, future production will be constrained, the price of the commodity will rise today. This is economics 101. — Shane (@cboy619) May 20, 2022

Get ready for $10 gas. — Anton Cheng (@antonc117) May 19, 2022

Right before the midterms.

Yup.

***

