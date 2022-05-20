It’s cute watching Democrats like Eric Swalwell pretend it was COVID that destroyed the small businesses of millions of Americans and not Democrat-led state governments that actually did the damage.

We suppose he has to find a way to blame Republicans for what they did (like the bill Democrats put together around baby formula knowing Republicans wouldn’t support it), but unfortunately for Eric, far too many people have been paying attention.

And it ain’t lookin’ good for any of them at this point.

Covid has crushed our restaurants. @HouseDemocrats and @SenateDems have proposed reloading the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Nearly EVERY Republican voted against it and killed the bill. Here’s what a Bay Area restaurant owner shared with me when he learned the bad news. pic.twitter.com/VDF7egeB5A — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 20, 2022

Man, we’ve been writing about Eric a lot lately, and that’s NOT a good sign for him.

Oh, and nobody believes this is real … wonder if he’ll post a picture of this restaurant owner with a bow in his hair watching the news on CNN.

A San Franciscan Republican? REALLY DUDE?

The Democrats draconian mask mandates and social distancing crushed their restaurants. — Optimus Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 20, 2022

No government giveaways to your cronies, yo. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 20, 2022

Why didn’t you bring this up before now? The fund ran out of money a year ago. — Dr Strangetweet in the Twitt'rverse of Madness (@lone_rides) May 20, 2022

Oops.

Probably because midterms are looking SO bad they’re trying everything and anything to keep their base in the dark to how crappy their policies and actions really are.

If he was in the bay area, he wasn't going to vote (R) ever anyways, so not a loss to them. — Definitely NOT a fed 🏆🍑🌈🎥💰🔯💹💵⬇ (@OKaltface) May 20, 2022

So many Republicans in San Francisco.

HA HA HA HA HA

Democrats crushed the restaurants in these liberal cities and states. Nice job traitor. pic.twitter.com/ARvWPG5qbP — Greg B (@ramsangels) May 20, 2022

Gosh, it doesn’t look like anyone is buying Eric’s ‘texts’ from a San Franciscan Republican.

We feel shocked.

***

