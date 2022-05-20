In case you needed a refresher about how freakin’ evil, dishonest, and even traitorous the Clinton campaign and her supporters in the media and the Democratic Party really were …

Christopher Steele created the dossier. Glenn Simpson sold it to the press. Michael Sussman took it to the FBI. And Democrats and the media lied to you about it all. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 16, 2022

Oh, and from Robby Mook’s testimony, Hillary was more than aware of what was going on.

Side note, it was nice knowin’ ya’, Robby.

Looks like Elon Musk is coming around to what’s been happening for the past SIX YEARS NOW. Remember when he said he used to always vote Democrat because he thought they were the party that cared? About that:

All true. Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia. Makes you wonder what else is fake. https://t.co/avtjEdthmA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Get ’em, Elon.

We’re starting to think a whole lot is fake in the swamp, and the more noise Elon makes the more they’re going to try and shut him down.

It’s about time more people realized this. It was all a hoax. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 20, 2022

Biggest hoax maybe ever.

Unless of course, you count Biden’s ‘win’. *adjusts tin foil*

Their whole narrative is fake. All lies from the Democrats. As usual. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) May 20, 2022

As usual.

Absolutely incredible — Morad Fiki – Luxury Realtor – Top Selling Agent (@MoradFiki) May 20, 2022

And all too damn predictable.

And yet no one has yet to be truly held accountable for it. That’s the real lesson – the political elites act with impunity. — @Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) May 20, 2022

We’re not holding our breath that anyone will be held accountable, unfortunately.

Elon please be careful these are dangerous people and we need you! — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) May 20, 2022

This this this. ^

And some Journalists won Pulitzer prize for their coverage if the fake story. It should be rescinded. — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) May 20, 2022

Then, the FBI lied to the DOJ about what they now knew about the hoax, to keep the hoax going… — ☘Phyzx☘ (@Retowned) May 20, 2022

It's all a hoax. It was an attempted coup. Many have known it for years. — J C (@jcorrigan22) May 20, 2022

Welcome to the party. — Jason “Storm” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) May 20, 2022

Elon if I could afford a Tesla man I’d buy two. I love you man. — Matt Davis (@RedskinsArsenal) May 20, 2022

Elon you’re melting the libs now… be nice — Old Elon (@JeffZtul) May 20, 2022

Psh, the libs started it with him … there’s no time to be nice.

