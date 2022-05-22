An archbishop doing what should have been done YEARS AGO and barring Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion over her very public support of extreme abortion has really brought out the toads and losers who don’t understand what ‘separation of church and state’ actually means. The people claiming this was done for political reasons are CLUELESS, or deliberately misconstruing the church AND the state.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto jumped into the fray to claim he’s totally Catholic and since he’s never seen anyone banned from receiving communion in must like never happen and stuff.

No really, he thought this was a smart thing to tweet:

12 years of Catholic school, altar boy, family deeply involved in our church, and never saw anyone banned from receiving communion. This is a deep fissure in the church – and a position Pope Francis himself doesn’t support. https://t.co/8bdFMZ6NzX — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 20, 2022

Gosh, Jim, since you didn’t see it, it must never happen. DERP.

This didn’t go over so well for Mr. CNN.

This is a bad take. Even the most progressive priest in the world knows advocacy for abortion is antithetical to our faith. I am so dismayed to see so-called Catholics upset when the Church enforced its rules. What’s the point of being a member if its standards mean nothing? https://t.co/LV7HO1DhpJ — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) May 22, 2022

Antithetical.

Bingo.

But stupid people claim it’s politics, so there’s that.

What? You have no idea what you’re talking about. https://t.co/lUfNkjljZL — RBe (@RBPundit) May 22, 2022

You’d think someone THAT Catholic would have a clue.

Mr. life-long Catholic here is apparently unaware that the Catholic Church has been opening discussing this matter for nearly 20 years. https://t.co/vmr1Tix97U — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) May 22, 2022

Yup.

The same people condemning an Archbishop for denying communion to Pelosi celebrate this statement from another bishop. “I don’t want President Trump speaking for St. John’s,’ Budde told The Washington Post after Trump’s visit. ‘I am outraged.’”https://t.co/kB6XHTpVuv https://t.co/Eb5NRXP7wa — Ultra FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 22, 2022

Because the people condemning the archbishop have their own ‘religion,’ and it’s called Leftism.

If I walked into church today after 20 years I'd considered myself banned from communion. And the Eucharistic ministers at the hospital sense my heathen status and rarely even offer it to me when I'm visiting. 😂 https://t.co/lif7ESdq2H — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) May 22, 2022

The 'I grew up in the church' rant is an attempt at a credential with the unreligious. The current religious who were raised in achurch can look to where their fellow travelers veered and know the statement is meaningless. They care nothing for the church. Politics is their god. https://t.co/P0QTSxg5HS — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 22, 2022

Amen.

This thread is amazing. Every single person backing Pelosi says the Archbishop is politicizing abortion through Christianity. Im pretty sure he’s not the one using Catholicism in his stumping speeches while still advocating for the murder of children in the womb. https://t.co/4Cn5IMWBUv — The Henchmen (@mnphinfan) May 22, 2022

dumbass admits to not paying attention https://t.co/7KIWBTVxag — Generalissimo Snake (@PunishedDagoth) May 21, 2022

And now, we’re dead.

***

