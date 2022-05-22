Biden sucks.

You know it.

We know it.

Democrats know it.

Republicans REALLY know it.

Heck, even CBS knows it.

This poll is a damning indictment of Joe’s presidency indeed … take a gander.

A damning indictment of the Biden presidency: 📉 69% say the economy is bad. 📉 77% are pessimistic about costs. 📉 70% disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation. 📉 65% say Biden has been "slow to react." pic.twitter.com/qTShAzRKdd — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 22, 2022

Slow to react.

That is the saddest yet funniest part of this entire poll.

Dude IS just slow in general.

Really bad numbers. I mean really bad. — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) May 22, 2022

This is an insult to really bad numbers everywhere.

Heh.

And Harris is rattling on about school bus emissions… — Heather Vallence (@HVallence) May 22, 2022

Another grisly poll for Democrats. November is coming. https://t.co/vp788L0RSL — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) May 22, 2022

Grisly, great word for it.

Not soon enough.

Hey man, if you voice any doubts or make jokes about his 81 million votes you’re somehow an insurrectionist.

Or something.

Wow — this 65% say Biden is “slow to react to crisis” is notable because it ties in every major crisis of his presidency— Afghanistan, the border, Ukraine, inflation, baby formula, etc https://t.co/OPzo8eIou4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 22, 2022

Not just an indictment but a DAMNING indictment at that.

November can’t get here fast enough.

***

