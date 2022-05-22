Biden sucks.

You know it.

We know it.

Democrats know it.

Republicans REALLY know it.

Heck, even CBS knows it.

This poll is a damning indictment of Joe’s presidency indeed … take a gander.

Slow to react.

That is the saddest yet funniest part of this entire poll.

Dude IS just slow in general.

This is an insult to really bad numbers everywhere.

Heh.

Grisly, great word for it.

Not soon enough.

Hey man, if you voice any doubts or make jokes about his 81 million votes you’re somehow an insurrectionist.

Or something.

Not just an indictment but a DAMNING indictment at that.

November can’t get here fast enough.

