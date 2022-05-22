Russia put out a block â€˜listâ€™ of nearly 1000 Americans who are banned from entering the country. Of course, WaPo had to point out that Trump is not banned â€¦

Of course, neither is Obama but you donâ€™t see the media making a big deal of his not being listed. Câ€™mon, Russia would never ban the guy who promised to be â€˜more flexibleâ€™ after his election.

But we digress.

Russia is permanently banning nearly 1,000 Americans, including President Biden and Vice President Harris, from entering the country. One prominent name missing from the list: former president Donald Trump. https://t.co/QUOXze8G7N â€” The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 21, 2022

Jen Psaki, fresh from leaving the White House, made this little snarky joke about being on the list (you know, being super proud of the fact she was banned):

I guess we will have to cancel our August family trip to Moscowâ€¦ https://t.co/wthx35BDdJ â€” Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 22, 2022

Donâ€™t worry, Jen, they still love you.

Interesting she doesnâ€™t mention her former boss was NOT on the list â€¦ weâ€™ll just keep reminding her.

Thereâ€™s a reason for that.

Madame Speaker, why in the world would you vacation in Russia after they invaded Ukraine? You should be ashamed of yourself. And this is coming from a patriotic youth football coaching legend, not some random clown. Grow up and delete this before thy embarrass yourself further. â€” Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 22, 2022

Ok, so this account was being funny HOWEVER the number of Psakiâ€™s supporters freaking out on him lecturing HIM about sarcasm â€¦ chefâ€™s kiss. And he stayed in character which only made them all look dumber.

Meanwhile, people kept sharing this picture with Jen to remind her how much Russia actually still loves her.

Theyâ€™re givers that way.

Awwwwww.

Itâ€™s pink and everything.

She thinks this is funny https://t.co/gOc1j2v87Y â€” SOTP (@NY10005) May 22, 2022

Itâ€™s weird, right.

But hey, you'll always have Hillary's Hoax to celebrateâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/eQ7Di47QYE â€” â˜ 100% Problematic AFâ„¢ â˜ (@EF517_V3) May 22, 2022

Always.

And fin.

***

