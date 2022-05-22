Professor Michael Eric Dyson thinks people want to ban abortion so there will be more white babies because we’re scared that Whiteness is disappearing around the world. Or something. Sounds an awful lot like Dyson is pushing that super racist Replacement Theory stuff …

Oh, and if he thinks banning abortions would result in more white babies we have a bridge to sell him.

Watch this insanity:

On CNN, Michael Eric Dyson says "the insistence that abortion be banned, and that White babies, in particular, be born? This is all of a larger piece. And that larger piece is the fear of Whiteness disappearing in the face of a worldwide global expansion of people of color." pic.twitter.com/Eem7axRYky — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 21, 2022

He does know which demographic is absolutely DECIMATED by abortion, right?

Hint, it’s not white babies.

Trying to keep black babies alive is racist https://t.co/blyEPkqe3s — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 22, 2022

Who knew?

Oh, and we’re seeing the fact this guy is a frequent guest on Joy Reid’s show floating around Twitter which makes total sense.

Heh.

Abortion disproportionately targets and therefore kills black Americans. Usually the left very passionately pretends to care about that sort of thing. — Prayerborne (@prayerborne) May 22, 2022

That’s what the white Eugenicists keep telling him. Even though it’s not true — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 22, 2022

MISINFORMATION. The expansion of abortion has negatively impacted the population of people of color. More lies from lying alarmists to serve their narrative. — Michael (@alex051496) May 22, 2022

Just insane.

When all you have is a hammer everything looks like a nail — RW (@rwlawoffice) May 22, 2022

Man, that totally sums up the Democratic Party.

Does he know about the black babies? Really hard to get people out of the cult — Georgia girl, super anti-racist (@myname85508373) May 22, 2022

This “expert” really needs to read up on the actual statistics of which group of people are actually impacted by abortion. He may not realize how racist he is being right now. — Randy Adams, Elon Musk superfan! (@randalladams) May 22, 2022

Even if he realized it, he won’t care.

Racism sells big on CNN.

Oh, and on MSNBC as well. Our bad.

