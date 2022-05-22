Professor Michael Eric Dyson thinks people want to ban abortion so there will be more white babies because we’re scared that Whiteness is disappearing around the world. Or something. Sounds an awful lot like Dyson is pushing that super racist Replacement Theory stuff …

Oh, and if he thinks banning abortions would result in more white babies we have a bridge to sell him.

Watch this insanity:

He does know which demographic is absolutely DECIMATED by abortion, right?

Hint, it’s not white babies.

Who knew?

Oh, and we’re seeing the fact this guy is a frequent guest on Joy Reid’s show floating around Twitter which makes total sense.

Trending

Heh.

Just insane.

Man, that totally sums up the Democratic Party.

Even if he realized it, he won’t care.

Racism sells big on CNN.

Oh, and on MSNBC as well. Our bad.

***

Related:

‘FINE, you wanna play that game?!’ Christina Pushaw ready to fight fire WITH FIRE when it comes to Democrats pushing to tax churches and BOOM

CNN’s Jim Sciutto claiming Nancy Pelosi being barred from Holy Communion NEVER EVER happens (and he KNOWS cuz he’s Catholic) goes so WRONG

‘Makes you wonder what ELSE is fake’: Elon Musk uses damning Clinton/Russia news to NUKE media and Democrats in just 1 tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionCNNProfessor Michael Dysonreplacement theory

Recommended Twitchy Video