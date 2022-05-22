Glenn Greenwald using Hillary Clintonâ€™s viral tweet about Trump and Alfa-Bank (that we all know now was a complete fabrication) STILL being up on the platform while he is getting warnings on his tweets about Azov is just another reminder of how awful and biased the tech giant really is.

And while we understand Elon Muskâ€™s concerns when it comes to buying the cesspit that IS Twitter, we really hope he can see his way to still purchasing and FIXING it.

While Hillary's lying, viral tweet about Trump and Alfa Bank remains up â€” even when the FBI said it was a fraud â€” Twitter has put a warning on my tweet about Azov even though there is not a single claim that is even disputable, let alone provably false: pic.twitter.com/BxjIEnZluO â€” Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2022

Convenient censorship, indeed.

That tweet, which Twitter â€” acting as usual on behalf of the US Security State and US foreign policy â€” is claiming needs a warning label, was nothing more than a 100% accurate summary of this NYT op-ed on Azov. Read it for yourself and you'll see:https://t.co/bKOahtQ0y2 â€” Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2022

And Twitter saw fit to put a warning on it.

Ainâ€™t that cute?

This is the second time in 10 days Twitter has acted against my tweets. Last weekend, I was locked out of my account for criticizing Twitter for simultaneously allowing journalists to talk about the Buffalo manifesto, while barring links so the public can read it for themselves: pic.twitter.com/kowPX14bPZ â€” Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2022

But weâ€™ve been told over and over and over again they donâ€™t have a political bias and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

As I said this week, I was at a tech conference in Miami and the consensus was Twitter is digging its own grave by converting itself into a flagrant censorship machine for the DNC and US Govt. People don't yet realize how fast free-speech sites like @rumblevideo have grown. â€” Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2022

Digging its own grave.

Yup.

The most effective way to combat Big Tech censorship â€“ while waiting for @ElonMusk to decide if he will close the deal and restore a modicum of free speech here â€“ is support and use the platforms devoted to content-neutral free expression: @rumblevideo, @getcallin, Substack, etc. â€” Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 21, 2022

Weâ€™re all still hoping Elon Musk will do the deal, acquire Twitter, and level the playing field on the tech giant for the first time EVER. Can you all imagine Twitter leading up to the midterms with the Right having as much influence as the Left?

Add that to the disastrous job the Biden admin has been doing and we could very well see a giant, red wave in November.

And the Left knows it so be prepared for them to throw everything they can at Musk, the Right, and conservative-leaning media over the next couple of months.

Even more so than usual.

***

Related:

â€˜Clinton â€¦ did ENORMOUS harm to the countryâ€™: WSJ destroys media AND Hillary Clinton over Russia-Trump hoax in DAMNING op-ed

Just. WOW. â€“> Even CBS canâ€™t defend the Biden administration from their own poll showing a â€˜damning indictmentâ€™ of Joeâ€™s presidency

WOMP-WOMP-WOOOOMP: Jen Psaki becomes BUTT of her own lame AF joke after finding out sheâ€™s on Russiaâ€™s â€˜block listâ€™

Recommended Twitchy Video