What the Hell is wrong with Adam Kinzinger?

You know what? Don’t answer that.

Coincidently, I’m celebrating the 27,000 dead Russian soldiers and a bakers dozen dead GENERALS! How embarrassing for you!!#SlavaUkraine https://t.co/6n8F66y4ch — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 22, 2022

No wonder Liz Cheney likes Adam. WAR WAR AND MORE WAR!

Keep in mind, this guy sits on a committee pretending a bunch of Americans who took selfies in the White House are the real villains, while he sits on Twitter cheering the deaths of Russian soldiers. Hey, call Putin anything and everything you want, but literally celebrating death?

C’mon, Adam.

I'm not "celebrating" their deaths. I'm sorry they had to die needlessly because their dictator chose to engage in a foolish and unnecessary war of conquest. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 23, 2022

THAT’S how you handle it, Adam.

Well said. This tweet is appalling and doesn’t help Ukraine at all, let alone the USA. How many of those Russian soldiers were teenagers from villages in places like Dagestan who basically had no choice but to go to Ukraine to die for a dictator’s delusions? It’s just sad. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 23, 2022

Sad. Ugly. Hateful.

And a reminder of just how gross Adam really is.

Celebration of dead human beings.

How embarrassing for you!! Freaking morbid fiend — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) May 23, 2022

Gross. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 23, 2022

That works.

WTF man, I dgaf which side you're on, this is despicable coming from a sitting US congressman. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) May 23, 2022

Please believe me when I say this guy’s glee at dead soldiers is NOT representative of most US servicemembers. — Salty (Disposible, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) May 23, 2022

This is abnormal to post and celebrate. — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) May 23, 2022

It’s warped. Yup.

You're really a terrible person. Death is nothing to celebrate. Haven't you been gerrymandered out of your seat? — Indigo Variant Formula (@Absolut_Boston) May 23, 2022

Not soon enough.

***

Related:

OUCH: Ron Klain’s 2021 tweet BRAGGING about gas prices soon ‘tumbling below $3’ makes new brutally HILARIOUS rounds on Twitter

So, THIS is embarrassing: Official @POTUS account makes an a*s of itself bragging about 70K TONS of baby formula (deletes but we got it)

‘Can’t make this sh*t UP’: Eric Swalwell’s curse-filled victory lap over Biden begging Europe for baby formula does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video