What the Hell is wrong with Adam Kinzinger?

You know what? Don’t answer that.

No wonder Liz Cheney likes Adam. WAR WAR AND MORE WAR!

Keep in mind, this guy sits on a committee pretending a bunch of Americans who took selfies in the White House are the real villains, while he sits on Twitter cheering the deaths of Russian soldiers. Hey, call Putin anything and everything you want, but literally celebrating death?

C’mon, Adam.

THAT’S how you handle it, Adam.

Trending

Sad. Ugly. Hateful.

And a reminder of just how gross Adam really is.

That works.

It’s warped. Yup.

Not soon enough.

***

Related:

OUCH: Ron Klain’s 2021 tweet BRAGGING about gas prices soon ‘tumbling below $3’ makes new brutally HILARIOUS rounds on Twitter

So, THIS is embarrassing: Official @POTUS account makes an a*s of itself bragging about 70K TONS of baby formula (deletes but we got it)

‘Can’t make this sh*t UP’: Eric Swalwell’s curse-filled victory lap over Biden begging Europe for baby formula does NOT go well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerCheeringcongressdeadRussiaRussian soldiers

Recommended Twitchy Video