Gas prices have doubled since President Biden took office, and they just keep on going up:
The national average price for gas has reached $4.86, according to AAA. That’s 25 cents higher than last week and up 59 cents in just one month.
Five states now have an average of more than $5 per gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.
Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.
The majority of southern states are recording the lowest gas prices.
Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.
Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 in the next 10 days.
As Biden’s poll numbers keep heading south like geese as winter approaches, this administration will now reportedly ramp up domestic energy production by allowing more… solar panel projects:
SCOOP: @POTUS will use executive action Monday to kickstart solar projects in the U.S. that are stalled by a Commerce Dept tariff probe, and he will invoke the Defense Production Act to spur domestic production of solar panels and other clean energy projects, sources tell me
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 6, 2022
That sounds Solyndra-tastic! Gas prices feel lower already.
I'd like to write a song about this. What rhymes with Solyndra?
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 6, 2022
Meanwhile, your taxes are going to Solyndra 2.0. https://t.co/jpq7MGlxuJ
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 6, 2022
The Obama-era solar projects went just great.
Meet the new pivot. Same as the old pivot.
Wonder which Biden aides have stocks in solar projects right now. https://t.co/krblRL075d
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 6, 2022
If they didn’t last week they will today.
A BS spin on Biden sucking up to Communist China.
Biden is suspending the tariffs on slave labor-made Chinese solar panels for two years. https://t.co/YvmtXx5max
How that helps domestic production is a mystery to all. https://t.co/lh4GnmlI0T
— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 6, 2022
The White House consulted with ZERO U.S. solar manufacturers on this decision.
This move allows Chinese solar manufacturers to export an unlimited supply of panels in two years. These are the same solar panels made with forced labor and subsidized by the Chinese government. https://t.co/DiEL3LV1cf
— Nick Iacovella (@nickiacovella) June 6, 2022
So far Biden’s tapped the nation’s strategic reserve to try and cover for this administration’s incompetence and intentional actions while invoking the Defense Production Act to make baby formula and solar panels. All is well!
So now they’re using the Defense Production Act for stuff it was never meant to be used for.
Where are the Protectors of The Norms who told us voting for Biden would stop things like this (which Trump never actually did)? https://t.co/LXDxFbbXSt
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 6, 2022
Every use of the Defense Production Act has been catastrophically idiotic, and the streak continues. https://t.co/EDJGtXnyiZ
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 6, 2022
While gas prices keep skyrocketing somebody will probably be making a fortune off Biden’s solar EO.
How much more proof do we need that the skyrocketing gas prices are by design? https://t.co/tUiWKlcaq7
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) June 6, 2022
It’s an “incredible transition,” as Biden put it.
