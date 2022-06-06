Gas prices have doubled since President Biden took office, and they just keep on going up:

The national average price for gas has reached $4.86, according to AAA. That’s 25 cents higher than last week and up 59 cents in just one month.

Five states now have an average of more than $5 per gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

The majority of southern states are recording the lowest gas prices.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 in the next 10 days.

As Biden’s poll numbers keep heading south like geese as winter approaches, this administration will now reportedly ramp up domestic energy production by allowing more… solar panel projects:

That sounds Solyndra-tastic! Gas prices feel lower already.

The Obama-era solar projects went just great.

If they didn’t last week they will today.

So far Biden’s tapped the nation’s strategic reserve to try and cover for this administration’s incompetence and intentional actions while invoking the Defense Production Act to make baby formula and solar panels. All is well!

While gas prices keep skyrocketing somebody will probably be making a fortune off Biden’s solar EO.

It’s an “incredible transition,” as Biden put it.

***

