President Joe Biden was pretty psyched on Friday regarding the May jobs report, telling Americans “[s]ince I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up” and “more Americans feel financially comfortable”:

BIDEN: "Since I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up…more Americans feel financially comfortable…" pic.twitter.com/YvJBOyL48c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2022

He issued this rosy update from his vacation home on the beach, just like a normal American would in the time of financial hardship and crippling inflation:

Biden, speaking from his long weekend at the beach in Delaware, calls Friday's May jobs report "excellent." It wasn't.https://t.co/2qtLQzRSo8 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 3, 2022

Everything is great!

“In May, our economy added 390,000 jobs – on top of the over eight million jobs already created under President Biden. The unemployment rate is 3.6% – near historic lows, following the fastest single-year drop on record.”

In May, our economy added 390,000 jobs – on top of the over eight million jobs already created under President Biden. The unemployment rate is 3.6% – near historic lows, following the fastest single-year drop on record. pic.twitter.com/twdUkEjibU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2022

Or not.

Here’s Robert Reich nuking Biden’s narrative:

The typical worker’s real income declined again in May. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 3, 2022

It’s the inflation, stupid:

Biden, acknowledging real pain of higher prices, says jobs report shows there's "every reason for the American people to feel confident that we'll meet these challenges." "The job market is the strongest it's been since just after WW2." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 3, 2022

So much for “temporary” inflation:

And last year Biden said inflation was temporary pic.twitter.com/UTPuWjp2S6 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 3, 2022

He also warned that job growth is going to slow, but he spun it as a positive:

President Biden on jobs report: "As we move to a new period of stable, steady growth, we should expect to see more moderation […] That's a sign of a healthy economy with steady growth, rising wages for working families, everyday costs easing up." https://t.co/BZRjf8h42E pic.twitter.com/x7zsbrccVE — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2022

You’ve been warned.

