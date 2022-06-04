President Joe Biden was pretty psyched on Friday regarding the May jobs report, telling Americans “[s]ince I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up” and “more Americans feel financially comfortable”:

He issued this rosy update from his vacation home on the beach, just like a normal American would in the time of financial hardship and crippling inflation:

Everything is great!

“In May, our economy added 390,000 jobs – on top of the over eight million jobs already created under President Biden. The unemployment rate is 3.6% – near historic lows, following the fastest single-year drop on record.”

Or not.

Here’s Robert Reich nuking Biden’s narrative:

It’s the inflation, stupid:

So much for “temporary” inflation:

He also warned that job growth is going to slow, but he spun it as a positive:

You’ve been warned.

***

