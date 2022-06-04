It’s been reported that President Biden might travel to Saudi Arabia in the near future to issue a personal plea to the region to pump more oil:

The White House is weighing a visit that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, according to a person familiar with White House planning, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be finalized plans. It comes as overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a candidate for the White House. Any meeting between Biden and de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a Biden visit to the Middle East could offer hope of some relief for U.S. gasoline consumers, who are wincing as a squeaky-tight global oil supply drives up prices. Biden would be expected to meet with Prince Mohammed if the Saudi visit happens, according to the person familiar with the deliberations.

According to some on the Left, however, the trip would be for nothing since there’s absolutely nothing a president can do when it comes to setting gas prices:

The. President. Doesn't. Set. The. Gas. Prices. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 3, 2022

If there’s nothing a president can do about that nobody told Biden and other Democrats:

We are all old enough to remember him bragging about a 2 cent drop, John. https://t.co/SkZfcPiUaL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 4, 2022

We also seem to remember the White House bragging about lowering gas prices (in addition to the few cents they saved us on last year’s 4th of July barbecue):

POTUS sure seems to think he can https://t.co/48e3KFlSWc pic.twitter.com/viigVI10jE — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) June 4, 2022

This is back in November when he took credit for things he doesn’t control. https://t.co/34wFVDiv2g pic.twitter.com/oxoxQIaYyX — Andrew Dao (@andrewanhdao) June 4, 2022

Remember the DCCC’s “thanks, Biden” tweet?

An administration’s decisions regarding energy independence also certainly makes a difference when it comes to what consumers pay at the pump.

Can you imagine how the Left would be reacting if a certain somebody was still in the White House?

If Trump was President it would be idiots like you that would blame him for high gas prices https://t.co/M2YeRwPlSO — Dirk Diggler (@GangGreen11) June 4, 2022

And we’d bet the ranch that if Trump was still in office gas prices in the US wouldn’t be nearly as high as they are right now.

