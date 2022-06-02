President Biden and his administration have seen their energy policy — which is basically to throttle domestic fossil fuel production in the name of addressing “climate change” while telling anybody having trouble affording gas to buy an electric car and then releasing oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — contribute to a plummeting approval rating.

As a result the Associated Press is reporting that Biden’s considering traveling to Saudi Arabia and asking them to help bail him out:

With gas prices soaring, President Biden is leaning toward making a visit to Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter. https://t.co/u5uxtqWFj2 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2022

As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia (from @AP) https://t.co/nhZfu4S4nB — Ellen Knickmeyer (@EllenKnickmeyer) June 2, 2022

Biden needs to change his slogan to “Beg Back Better.”

From the Associated Press:

The White House is weighing a visit that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, according to a person familiar with White House planning, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be finalized plans. It comes as overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a candidate for the White House. Any meeting between Biden and de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a Biden visit to the Middle East could offer hope of some relief for U.S. gasoline consumers, who are wincing as a squeaky-tight global oil supply drives up prices. Biden would be expected to meet with Prince Mohammed if the Saudi visit happens, according to the person familiar with the deliberations.

When Biden took office he said Trump’s days of “America First” were over and he wasn’t kidding.

Or we just drill and refine here like we did under Trump when gas was $1.79/gallon. https://t.co/McQB14dAPe — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 2, 2022

Perish the thought!

I wonder if we can pump our own, like we did a few short years ago https://t.co/7n3yFPGLOR — nonbinarygenderfluidunicorn (@wut_even_isthis) June 2, 2022

Rep. Chip Roy has a different suggestion for Biden:

We suggest President Biden visit American oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin instead of pleading with foreign regimes.#EnergyFreedomhttps://t.co/1jVaqkS4LJ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 2, 2022

Unfortunately Biden will choose “pleading with foreign regimes.” Maybe Biden could also get some baby formula to bring back while he’s in the Middle East.

