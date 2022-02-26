Gas prices were already bad before Russia invaded Ukraine, and now it’s going to get even worse. Couple that with the fact that there are midterm elections approaching, and it’s panic time for the Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman’s attempt to get a handle on the gas price issue is something else:

If the congressman were serious he might direct that request to somebody a little closer to home:

Rep. Sherman was of the Democrats who were quick to file Articles of Impeachment against Trump almost as soon as he took office.

But Biden won’t because “climate change” or something.

Unreal.

