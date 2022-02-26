Gas prices were already bad before Russia invaded Ukraine, and now it’s going to get even worse. Couple that with the fact that there are midterm elections approaching, and it’s panic time for the Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman’s attempt to get a handle on the gas price issue is something else:

Saudi Arabia – now is your chance to be an ally or an enemy of those standing against Russia's attack on #Ukraine. Saudi Arabia must open taps and produce more oil so the world can turn its back on Russian oil. Otherwise, the blood of Ukrainians is also on Saudi Arabia's hands. — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) February 25, 2022

If the congressman were serious he might direct that request to somebody a little closer to home:

America was almost energy independent under Trump.

Biden ended that.

Now you’re begging a shady country to give us more oil instead of drilling again in the 🇺🇸. REOPEN KEYSTONE — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 26, 2022

The Biden admin war on American energy is so bad that we have Democrat Congressmen twitter-begging Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. https://t.co/Kfw166VmsW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 26, 2022

This happened THURSDAY @BradSherman After days of test-driving the message of “Americans are going to pay higher energy prices, that’s the cost of defending freedom!” they take another step to increase those prices… themselves. https://t.co/dTlOAeCfuc — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 26, 2022

Rep. Sherman was of the Democrats who were quick to file Articles of Impeachment against Trump almost as soon as he took office.

Hey Brad, remember this – wherein you and your Dem colleagues unilaterally disarmed by shutting down ANWR & Offshore Drilling? https://t.co/anHhGLQgxg #EnergyFreedom https://t.co/5LNMGyupkG — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 26, 2022

Dem Congressman begging the Saudis to ramp up production while in support of killing US domestic production. Pathetic. https://t.co/lTGChwz4Vh — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) February 26, 2022

Why does Saudi Arabia have to do it? The US has oil. Go extract more of it instead of demanding it from other countries. https://t.co/n9WxNLn2wD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 26, 2022

But Biden won’t because “climate change” or something.

How the hell is he blaming Saudi Arabia when Joe Biden closed OUR pipelines? Democrats are so stupid! https://t.co/E2TdQvQ1wv — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 26, 2022

“Help us, Saudis, keep gas prices under $10/gallon, you’re our only midterms hope.” — Razor (@hale_razor) February 26, 2022

Do we not have the capability to produce oil within our borders? If we can doesn’t that put blood on our hands as well? — Andy (@andrewm46039753) February 25, 2022

California Congressman would literally rather beg Saudis to produce more oil than have America use its own https://t.co/XVp1LNNKIv — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 26, 2022

Unreal.

