In recent weeks, you may have noticed something different about Joe Biden. Well, to be more specific, something different about the media’s coverage of Joe Biden. National Review senior correspondent Jim Geraghty definitely has:

In today's edition of the Morning Jolt newsletter

Did you notice that all of a sudden, in mainstream media circles, it’s acceptable to discuss Biden’s age, memory, and mental state? And how not so long ago, it was considered the “gross, lowest-common-denominator politics”?https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

Oh, and this has nothing to do with this weekend’s bicycle accident. This has more to do with Biden insisting no one ever briefed him on any risks to withdrawing all U.S. troops to Afghanistan.https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

We can see that the president rarely does more than one public event each day, and rarely attends events at night. We can see that the president goes home to Delaware almost every weekend — leaving the WH for Rehoboth Beach at _11 a.m._ Friday morning. https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

The president goes on Kimmel and begins rambling, “You turn on the TV, look at the ads, when’s the last time you saw biracial couples on TV? When’s the last time you saw the way, I mean, people are selling products, they do ads and sell products…”https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/XqC6FpzGPI — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

Biden finally did another sit-down interview in which he contended to the AP, “every other major industrial country in the world” has higher inflation, which is not even close to the case. https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/ATzScUvoN1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

Biden insisted that there is “zero evidence” that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021 contributed to inflation, and that it did not have even a “marginal, minor impact on inflation.”https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/xH8l0OR5AD — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

President Biden said Americans should not believe warnings about a possible recession. https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/MHAuZ3vNe2 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

“Don’t believe your lying eyes and ears” definitely seems to be the theme for Joe Biden’s administration.

Biden is a mediocre ignorant fool, but no president is ever going to say “believe warnings about a possible recession” because that’s the surest way to make the warnings come true. https://t.co/Ha5wFHkrz2 — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) June 20, 2022

Fair enough … but arguably the surest surest way to make the warnings come true to is to come true is to have someone like Joe Biden in a position of power. Because of his horrendous policies, a recession was effectively inevitable the moment he was sworn into office.

With every available indicator pointing to a GOP tsunami in the midterm elections, Biden insisted that Democrats would not merely keep control of the House and Senate but would “pick up as many as four seats in the Senate.”https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/bEE9onUott — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

Biden, who pledged to shut down the virus and make Saudi Arabia a pariah state, declared, “I made a commitment and I think I can say that I’ve never broken, if I make a commitment.”https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/h0G32IUfC2 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

Biden walks around in a foggy cloud where he is always just trying to do the right thing, the solutions are obvious and simple, his policies are working and just need more time…https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/zDG7hizbZD — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

… and every problem besetting the country is the fault of the GOP, Vladimir Putin, or greedy corporations. Everything that goes wrong is just bad luck — “locusts!” — and he would have had to be a “mind reader” to foresee the country’s current problems.https://t.co/kc6XAO2XFu pic.twitter.com/wYK3exT2si — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 20, 2022

Anyone who’s been paying attention to Joe Biden knew this decline was inevitable. But to see even the media palace guard start to publicly take notice … that’s a glaring sign that we’re in very, very big trouble.