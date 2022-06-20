President Biden can be a bit confusing. One minute the economy is doing the best it ever has in the history of forever, and the next he’ll admit things are “lousy.” However, Biden also would like us to look forward to what follows the “lousy” part:

It’s always helpful when they just come right out and say it.

Trending

And yet this administration would like people to believe inflation and record-high gas prices are all the fault of Putin.

The “optics” here are something else:

Really though, Biden’s not wrong about what’s about to come from the “lousy”:

Fingers crossed!

***

Related:

‘No more questions’: Joe Biden’s daughter and granddaughter valiantly try to save him from himself, but it’s too late

President who promised inflation would be temporary says recession ‘not inevitable’

‘Nice try’: Biden WH’s brag about blunting the impact of ‘Putin’s price hikes’ doesn’t hold up to scrutiny

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: economygas pricesinflationJoe Biden