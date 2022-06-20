President Biden can be a bit confusing. One minute the economy is doing the best it ever has in the history of forever, and the next he’ll admit things are “lousy.” However, Biden also would like us to look forward to what follows the “lousy” part:

Biden: "My mother had an expression: out of everything lousy, something good will happen. We have a chance to make a fundamental turn toward renewable energy, electric vehicles, and across the board." pic.twitter.com/Si4oJ7ROFg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2022

It’s always helpful when they just come right out and say it.

Saying the quiet part out loud — BK (@BK13H) June 20, 2022

And yet this administration would like people to believe inflation and record-high gas prices are all the fault of Putin.

They’re now saying it out loud. Skyrocketing gas prices are by design. https://t.co/i0HQWnZSEF — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) June 20, 2022

The “optics” here are something else:

He vacations at his beach house and you are left wondering how much lousy you can continue to afford. https://t.co/DpDxvcwdkI — ThisIsNotAmerica (@buddycat100) June 20, 2022

Really though, Biden’s not wrong about what’s about to come from the “lousy”:

Out of everything lousy (the Biden presidency) something good will happen (a massive red wave in 2022 & 2024). https://t.co/gpMpElrEbK — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 20, 2022

Fingers crossed!

