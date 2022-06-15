White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre always has her Big Book of Talking Points close at hand during briefings, but as we’ve seen, the all-knowing narrative tome doesn’t always contain an answer.

For today’s briefing the White House called in Pentagon spokesman John Kirby:

John Kirby joins @PressSec for the first time in the White House Briefing Room. pic.twitter.com/Oi5FkRsnd9 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 15, 2022

Thanks to Kirby, Jean-Pierre was spared having to try and find the answers in her book to these questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

DOOCY: "How is it that you guys have determined that it's in the US national security interest to ask Saudi Arabia to drill more oil instead of just letting oil companies drill more here in the US?" KIRBY: "The oil production issue is a global issue." pic.twitter.com/B0nlSXsViX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 15, 2022

With Kirby, it’s almost as if Psaki’s back. We even got a referral elsewhere (can a promise to “circle back” be far off for Kirby?).

Doocy: "As a national strategic issue then…how much lower can we let the strategic petroleum reserves get before that becomes a problem?" Kirby: "I think I would refer to the President's energy advisers…I don't know what the inventory is." pic.twitter.com/miBDkphgnP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 15, 2022

“The president’s energy advisers” are busy trying to sell electric cars and fund a few more Solyndras.

The Patriarchy wins again! — Dufflepud (@Condi2016) June 15, 2022

LOL. Right!?

Whatever the shellacking in November, it won't be what is fully deserved. https://t.co/pFVpBdf5WM — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 15, 2022

Bring on the red wave.

***

