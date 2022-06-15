White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre always has her Big Book of Talking Points close at hand during briefings, but as we’ve seen, the all-knowing narrative tome doesn’t always contain an answer.

For today’s briefing the White House called in Pentagon spokesman John Kirby:

Thanks to Kirby, Jean-Pierre was spared having to try and find the answers in her book to these questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

With Kirby, it’s almost as if Psaki’s back. We even got a referral elsewhere (can a promise to “circle back” be far off for Kirby?).

“The president’s energy advisers” are busy trying to sell electric cars and fund a few more Solyndras.

LOL. Right!?

Bring on the red wave.

