Once Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was able to use up enough time at today’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre finally felt comfortable stepping up to the podium to do her job.

And oh, what a job she did:

KJP blames "Putin's tax hike" for gas prices. pic.twitter.com/hML1Etp0ts — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2022

OK, if we’re being honest here, that tactic is getting pretty old. The Biden administration has been at it for a while and nobody’s really buying it anymore. But leave it to a gifted gal like KJP to find a way to keep the gas price discussion interesting:

KJP: "The president has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate—to alleviate the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices." pic.twitter.com/97eXtpCMWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2022

Hol’ up … she didn’t really say that, did she? Surely the audio skipped or something. Let’s listen again, just to be sure:

The most historic press secretary ever accidentally says that Biden is doing everything he can to “elevate” the pain that Americans feel at the pump before correcting herself. pic.twitter.com/9ZxLuUVCIf — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) June 21, 2022

Yiiiiiiiiiikes.

Whoops.. https://t.co/4dqlhEEXK6 — No One of Any Consequence (@twixbchnmouse) June 21, 2022

That wasn’t just a Freudian slip; that was a Freudian faceplant.

She's doing just great at this job. https://t.co/Fz43lUTK1e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2022

As great as we could’ve expected.