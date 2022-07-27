Yesterday, the White House released some incredibly disturbing video of President Joe Biden. Here it is again, in case you missed it:

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop.

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy.

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American.pic.twitter.com/DCHprpK9Sx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2022

We and many others watched that and weren’t quite sure what to make of it, particularly the lack of blinking. Why the hell wasn’t he blinking?!

Well, what we didn’t know at the time was that there was actually more footage of Biden’s speech out there. And the encouraging news is that he appeared to be blinking this time. Unfortunately, that’s really the best thing we can say about it. It’s still plenty disturbing in its own right. Take a look and see for yourselves:

Here’s 20 seconds of a pre-recorded speech Joe Biden gave yesterday. Take a look at how much the White House edited it. (I did not edit this in any way) pic.twitter.com/C7Cex2UB8M — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 27, 2022

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, the White House had already heavily edited the video of Joe Biden’s speech, making it unnecessary for Kyle to do any additional editing. Yikes.

If that chop-job was the version the White House chose to release, just imagine what the raw footage must’ve looked like.

Now that’s disturbing.

They need to mix in some wipes, swoops, pans, cross dissolves, fades, cutaway, etc…. These Jump Cuts are horrible… https://t.co/Slg9cVL9iE — LeonColeman (@LeonLeoParty) July 27, 2022

Right? At least try to keep it interesting.

Seriously, though, the constant cuts are concerning, to say the least.

They had to cut after every sentence… https://t.co/rfxY7CAS4H — Roland Deschain (@RolandD89247800) July 27, 2022

Jump cuts are only used for comedy purposes or to cover gaffes. He literally can’t read two consecutive sentences… https://t.co/SQrPyvNqxi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 27, 2022

Leader of the Free World, ladies and gentlemen. Leader of the Free World.

Lol! 3 bad edits for a 20-second message, meaning they could not get one run through after several attempts https://t.co/4JfwJyrRMz — Apologetics Pete (@ApologeticsPete) July 27, 2022

Did any of the people recording him or putting this video together take a minute to be concerned about any of this? Because anyone who’d splice Biden’s speech together like this and not worry that something’s very wrong deserves to have his or her own head examined.

he is not well https://t.co/ZC4XrApUBN — peppey la pew (@LaPeppey) July 27, 2022