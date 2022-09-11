The anniversary of 9/11 is a day to remember the terrorist acts that impacted the lives of every American. This is a day to set aside political differences and Unite as Americans who are grateful for our freedoms, and mindful of how precious and vulnerable they truly are. Well it could be, but voices from the Left seem determined to use the moment to advance partisan agenda. Let us not forget that on the anniversary of January 6th, Kamala Harris drew the comparison of the events that occurred after President Biden’s inauguration to the actual terrorism that Americans were subjected to on September 11th.

Kamala Harris equates January 6th to the 9/11 attacks and the Pearl Harbor attack. pic.twitter.com/eP8HY36apm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 6, 2022

Kamala isn’t the only one who would like to convince everyone that outraged Trump supporters who stormed the capitol in an unorganized and unruly fashion on 1/6 were every bit as hateful and violent as the terrorists who hi-jacked multiple airplanes, crashed into the Twin Towers, struck the Pentagon, in a well-orchestrated effort that directly resulted in the tragic deaths of thousands of Americans. Sounds a lot like some idiot in a buffalo headdress running amok in the US Capitol building, right? To be fair though, some dude did steal a podium.

In a 9/11 interview on @CNNSotu @HillaryClinton not-so-subtly links the terrorism of that day to the supposed contemporary threat to democracy posed by Trump supporters. The left's talking points, even on a day like today. @DanaBashCNN does not question her extraordinary rhetoric — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 11, 2022

Not only is the extraordinary rhetoric not questioned, it is evidently embraced, as most Leftist concocted narratives are. Yeah, they’re going with it.

21 years ago today, a terrorist attack shocked our nation. Then, our enemy was from without. Today, as the sun rises over the memorial where the Twin Towers once stood, our nation fights a similar battle with terrorism… but this time the terrorists are home-grown. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/EXGovILio5 — DeificDragon 🇺🇦 ☮ (@DeificDragon) September 11, 2022

The emotions I had watching the insurrection were the same ones I had watching the planes fly into the Twin Towers. That the coup was an organized attempt to seize power by Republicans, makes the J6 act of terrorism much worse.#Remember911 #ProudBlue22 #OurBlueVoice #TruBlue pic.twitter.com/o0Hp8MFXgf — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) September 11, 2022

A Twitter tradition I honestly cannot get enough of, 9/11 hot takes. This year is especially hilarious as democrats attempt to compare 9/11 to 1/6. On 9/11, 2,977 Americans were killed, and on 1/6 a drunk viking tried to steal a podium. Here is a thread of some of those takes.

🧵 — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) September 11, 2022

Not to detract from denouncing actual home-grown terrorism and violence and destruction of any kind, What a way to spurn the importance of remembering the actual threat to our freedoms though. The tragic losses that 9/11 brought, and all of the resilience and temporary unity that followed can not be overshadowed by insistent gas lighting.

I don’t want to hear from any Republicans today about terrorism while they do nothing to protect our country from the domestic terrorists here at home. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2022

The Left is trying so hard to forget what it was like to experience actual terrorism. Many Americans, however, have no problem remembering and are well aware of the differences.

Jan 6 was a riot perpetrated by people who feel betrayed by the system and emboldened by the ideologies of the founders. It's not even in the same wheelhouse as 9/11. OKC bombing was terrorism if you want to compare apples to apples https://t.co/Fg4LfXBZWR — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) September 11, 2022

The people in this man’s district should be ashamed https://t.co/AFREPg1J6i pic.twitter.com/uw8OPydLyg — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) September 11, 2022

I guess you think that 21 years is long enough for people to forget what actually happened. You’re wrong. — Tahoe Tom (@tommerscot) September 11, 2022

These cretins are shameless. They exploit every tragedy while the bodies are still warm standing & shouting slogans from atop the pile. Worse, they also (ab)use historic tragedies; cheapening their meaning by using them as crass partisan propaganda. Disgusting & un-American. pic.twitter.com/6KpzDHtPgW — xťřåbíğģğ *Not Valid In Some States (@xtrabiggg) September 11, 2022

So much for setting aside political differences to mourn the tragic losses of September 11th as a nation of Americans who value their freedoms and unite in the sort of determined resilience that will result in maintaining and strengthening a country that stands as a beacon of liberty for future generations. Never forget which side of the political spectrum wanted to use the memory of 9/11 to cause further division and paint their opponents in the same light as those who sought to destroy our nation and murder our citizens.

