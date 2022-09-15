It’s never an easy day for White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Even when she gets softball questions, she gets flustered.

So when a member of the White House press corps decides to change things up and play hardball, she basically glitches out and breaks down in real time. That’s definitely what’s been happening today:

But perhaps there’s no moment from today’s briefing that better encapsulates that hot mess that is Karine Jean-Pierre than this:

If you squint hard enough, you can actually see the little man in her head feverishly flipping the light switch back and forth and nothing’s happening.

“Brutal” is generous.

Just say no, Karine.

“No” would still be a terrible look for the Biden administration, but at least it’d be honest. And a hell of a lot better than “uhhhhhh.”

