It’s never an easy day for White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Even when she gets softball questions, she gets flustered.

So when a member of the White House press corps decides to change things up and play hardball, she basically glitches out and breaks down in real time. That’s definitely what’s been happening today:

.@KWelkerNBC: "Is the border secure, Karine? Is the border secure" KJP: "I–I'm just going to refer back to the Vice President. We agree with her. She is saying that there's a lot of work to do…We agree that the border is secure, but there is still more work to be done." pic.twitter.com/So7jDs4bUW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2022

.@KWelkerNBC: "How can you even make that argument when…DHS has said it's bracing for these potentially 2 million migrants to come?" Jean-Pierre: "We'll say this. Rebuilding the immigration system, esp. one…decimated under the previous administration won't happen overnight" pic.twitter.com/Q6Xk1nS9Tj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2022

But perhaps there’s no moment from today’s briefing that better encapsulates that hot mess that is Karine Jean-Pierre than this:

REPORTER: "Does the White House stand by those comments that the border is secure?" KJP: uhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/uDAducIxKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

If you squint hard enough, you can actually see the little man in her head feverishly flipping the light switch back and forth and nothing’s happening.

This is brutal https://t.co/CDDzQ5y2fF — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 15, 2022

“Brutal” is generous.

good gravy. — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) September 15, 2022

Just say no, Karine.

Could have just said “no”. — Hammer Time (@slappy_habanero) September 15, 2022

Thats a long way of saying no. — TrunkChikinMan (@TacoThunder29) September 15, 2022

“No” would still be a terrible look for the Biden administration, but at least it’d be honest. And a hell of a lot better than “uhhhhhh.”

Emblematic of this administration and the state of the nation. https://t.co/lWWUgxgdh8 — Fifi Nutter (@FifiNutter) September 15, 2022

***

***

