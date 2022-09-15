As we told you, at today’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shined her spotlight of shame on “Texas Governor Ted Cruz” over the issues at the border that have led to migrants being sent to sanctuaries like Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard.

But don’t worry … she had some things to say about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as well:

Is there something wrong with the streets of D.C.? Mayor Muriel Bowser is a Democrat! D.C. should be a great place for kids!

And how about the streets of Martha’s Vineyard?

Why, though? Usually you have to be pretty wealthy to be able to hang out on the streets of Martha’s Vineyard. Sounds like those migrant kids are actually pretty lucky if you stop and think about it.

Very.

No, see, that would’ve been cruel.

Much better.

