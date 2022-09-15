As we told you, at today’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shined her spotlight of shame on “Texas Governor Ted Cruz” over the issues at the border that have led to migrants being sent to sanctuaries like Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard.

But don’t worry … she had some things to say about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as well:

KJP: "The children that Governor DeSantis abandoned…deserve better than being left on the streets of D.C. or Martha's Vineyard." pic.twitter.com/aUiZntW2Jj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

Is there something wrong with the streets of D.C.? Mayor Muriel Bowser is a Democrat! D.C. should be a great place for kids!

And how about the streets of Martha’s Vineyard?

Reporter: "It's an island that they sent asylum seekers to … an island that's known to be, in some instances, a Democratic haven." Jean-Pierre: "It is a cruel thing to do." pic.twitter.com/EeMOUwAl97 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 15, 2022

Why, though? Usually you have to be pretty wealthy to be able to hang out on the streets of Martha’s Vineyard. Sounds like those migrant kids are actually pretty lucky if you stop and think about it.

I would take a free trip to Martha Vineyard — peter wilson (@petewilson007) September 15, 2022

should we all be so fortunate as to find ourselves on the mean streets of Martha's Vineyard. https://t.co/MJpWTQ6swS — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 15, 2022

ROFL “the streets of Martha’s Vineyard” Can y’all figure out if Martha’s Vineyard is a good place or a bad place to live? Very confusing. https://t.co/lYw93YnmUa — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 15, 2022

Very.

They could have been sent home. — Lou 1776 #MAGA American 🇺🇸🍊 (@NJGirl4Tay) September 15, 2022

No, see, that would’ve been cruel.

Much better.

