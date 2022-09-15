Whoopi Goldberg called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a “bonehead” on “The View” today for pulling a “nasty” move and flying migrants to the white limousine liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard. And Ron DeSantis is very upset and apologetic for any offense he may have caused to the residents of Martha’s Vineyard as well as to all the blue-state liberals who wanted sanctuary cities in name only.

We kid, of course. DeSantis’ well of sympathy for Democrats dried up a while ago:

“What would be the best is for Biden to do his damn job and secure the border.”

Amen, Governor. This is on Joe Biden. DeSantis, Abbott, Ducey, et al. didn’t start this. They didn’t ask for this. Democrats asked for it, and now it’s on them to either fix this mess or live with the consequences.

DeSantis will no doubt offend a lot of supposedly pro-migrant liberals and Democrats with these remarks … and we’re here for it.

***

***

