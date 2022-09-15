Whoopi Goldberg called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a “bonehead” on “The View” today for pulling a “nasty” move and flying migrants to the white limousine liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard. And Ron DeSantis is very upset and apologetic for any offense he may have caused to the residents of Martha’s Vineyard as well as to all the blue-state liberals who wanted sanctuary cities in name only.

We kid, of course. DeSantis’ well of sympathy for Democrats dried up a while ago:

DESANTIS: "All those people in DC, in New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions…they all of a sudden go berserk and they're so upset that this is happening…Their virtue signaling is a fraud." pic.twitter.com/k9zUjcKxWz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2022

In Florida, we take what is happening at the southern border seriously. We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/YeEbMzy8yG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2022

“What would be the best is for Biden to do his damn job and secure the border.”

Amen, Governor. This is on Joe Biden. DeSantis, Abbott, Ducey, et al. didn’t start this. They didn’t ask for this. Democrats asked for it, and now it’s on them to either fix this mess or live with the consequences.

Do your job @JoeBiden “Secure the damn border and we wouldn’t have this mess” — The ULTRA Craftsman ✝️🇺🇸☢️ (@LeatherJoseph) September 15, 2022

DeSantis will no doubt offend a lot of supposedly pro-migrant liberals and Democrats with these remarks … and we’re here for it.

YES. Every single last word of this. — Ron Swanson (@SwansonNation) September 15, 2022

Nailed it. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) September 15, 2022

