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Chicago Alderman Wants Walgreens Charged With 'Corporate Abandonment' for Closing Store

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Walgreens can't catch a break. Back in 2024, Walgreens announced that it was closing a fourth location in Boston in a high-crime area. Rep. Ayanna Pressley at the time called pharmacy closings "disruptive, life-threatening acts of racial and economic discrimination." In 2025 in San Francisco, a Walgreens store manager was convicted of assaulting a shoplifter who stole shampoo. Just this January, a Senate candidate running as a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to unseat  Ed Markey expressed his desire for the government to seize the top 100 corporations, including CVS and Walgreens, and make them public property

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"Six Walgreens have closed on [Chicago's] South Side during the past year," reports ABC 7 Eyewitness News. "One alderman calls it pharmaceutical genocide."

Pharmaceutical genocide. That alderman is William Hall, who wants Walgreens to face charges of "corporate abandonment" in light of another location closing on June 4 because of high levels of theft and violent incidents.

Maybe stop shoplifting, and the stores would stay open.

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Maybe he can convince Mayor Brandon Johnson to pull a Zohran Mamdani and open city-owned drugstores.

Some cities are even passing legislation not to prosecute shoplifting under a certain dollar amount, like $700.

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You can't force a business to stay open … not yet, anyway. Let's see if he actually sues Walgreens for "corporate abandonment."

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