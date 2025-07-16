Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter

Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

California Governor Gavin Newsom has a lot to say about President Trump and Republicans, and he's been making the rounds on podcasts to hurl expletives and play tough guy.

Meanwhile, this is what's happening in California. Specifically San Francisco, the city Gavin used to govern when he was mayor.

Here's more from KRON4:

A Walgreens store manager was convicted of assaulting a shoplifter who stole shampoo in San Francisco, the district attorney’s office said.

Following a trial, jurors found the Walgreens manager, 46-year-old Guang Hong, guilty for a violent March 19 incident at the store.

San Francisco shop owners have struggled to deter and thwart shoplifters in recent years. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday, 'Although I understand the frustration and anger in the community, violence is unacceptable and only makes matters worse.'

The shoplifter, 30-year-old Larry Whitlock, walked into the store before 5 a.m. and stole one bottle of shampoo. 'As he was leaving, the security guard alerted Mr. Hong, the Walgreens manager, of the theft,' the DA’s Office wrote.

If the DA prosecuted these crimes, store owners wouldn't have to confront shoplifters.

But they don't.

And then they punish the fed up citizens tired of the crime.

They lock everything up.

Then they go out of business.

Then Democrats scream about racism.

Probably not.

Yep. That's the only solution.

Every business should leave and explain exactly why as they turn off the lights.

The chaos is the point.

Hell punishes wrongdoers.

This is the direct result of soft-on-crime policies.

People are fed up with criminals getting away theft, etc. and not being punished.

We like this idea.

