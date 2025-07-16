Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter

California Governor Gavin Newsom has a lot to say about President Trump and Republicans, and he's been making the rounds on podcasts to hurl expletives and play tough guy.

Meanwhile, this is what's happening in California. Specifically San Francisco, the city Gavin used to govern when he was mayor.

Jurors found a San Francisco Walgreens store manager, Guang Hong, guilty of assaulting a shoplifter who stole a bottle of shampoo. https://t.co/vjxj5Nexgm — KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 15, 2025

Here's more from KRON4:

A Walgreens store manager was convicted of assaulting a shoplifter who stole shampoo in San Francisco, the district attorney’s office said. Following a trial, jurors found the Walgreens manager, 46-year-old Guang Hong, guilty for a violent March 19 incident at the store. San Francisco shop owners have struggled to deter and thwart shoplifters in recent years. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday, 'Although I understand the frustration and anger in the community, violence is unacceptable and only makes matters worse.' The shoplifter, 30-year-old Larry Whitlock, walked into the store before 5 a.m. and stole one bottle of shampoo. 'As he was leaving, the security guard alerted Mr. Hong, the Walgreens manager, of the theft,' the DA’s Office wrote.

If the DA prosecuted these crimes, store owners wouldn't have to confront shoplifters.

But they don't.

And then they punish the fed up citizens tired of the crime.

How do stores even operate in a place where retail theft is decriminalized? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 15, 2025

They lock everything up.

Then they go out of business.

The inevitable outcome of these policies: pic.twitter.com/qqmKjbbFVi — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) July 15, 2025

Then Democrats scream about racism.

Was the shoplifter ever convicted of anything? — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) July 15, 2025

Probably not.

Close the store if not allowed to defend it. — TrollColors (@TrollColors) July 15, 2025

Yep. That's the only solution.

Every business should leave and explain exactly why as they turn off the lights.

Anarcho tyranny is alive and well in San Francisco. The city does nothing about rampant petty crime except punish people who try to resist it.



This happened in District 8, represented by @RafaelMandelman. https://t.co/cPW5f9SimN — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) July 15, 2025

The chaos is the point.

San Francisco is hell on earth. https://t.co/AFecWIP4CT — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 16, 2025

Hell punishes wrongdoers.

In this case I am more sympathetic to the verdict than to the “violence is not the answer” rhetoric. IMO what the DA said implies using force to get stop shoplifters isn’t okay, and I think it’s good to chase down and stop shoplifters.



Also, in this case after the manager… https://t.co/Tm60IUHNE8 pic.twitter.com/6NEN6ZhK5l — Divia Eden 🔍 (@diviacaroline) July 16, 2025

This is the direct result of soft-on-crime policies.

People are fed up with criminals getting away theft, etc. and not being punished.

When I am queen, if you assault a shoplifter, and they get convicted of shoplifting, you can apply for a payment of $25 from the government. https://t.co/FwrxcUf15h — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 15, 2025

We like this idea.

