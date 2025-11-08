Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property

VIP
Joe Biden Shatters Projection Record by Accusing Trump of Profiting From His Office...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 08, 2025
Twitter

Meet Joe Tache. Teche is running for the Senate in Massachusetts as a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and hopes to unseat incumbent Ed Markey. According to Independent Political Report:

According to his campaign biography, Tache has organized in Massachusetts for more than a decade, first becoming active while attending Northeastern University. He attributes his political awakening to the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, which he said shaped his views on justice and inequality. His work has included organizing for labor rights and affordable housing access, as well as supporting international solidarity movements tied to Palestine.

Tache later joined the Party for Socialism and Liberation in 2018, organizing campaigns focused on police accountability, anti-war activism, and housing policy. His efforts also included expanding the party’s presence in major Massachusetts cities such as Amherst, Lowell, Springfield, and Worcester.

On his campaign site, Tache states that his platform was “written with Massachusetts in mind” and built around reorganizing the economy to meet human needs. It includes seizing the top 100 corporations and converting them to public property, implementing large-scale climate initiatives, nationalizing major industries, and expanding protections for women, Black, and LGBTQ+ communities.

That's correct. He wants the government to seize the top 100 corporations and turn them into public property. Among those are pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, which said last year it would close about 1,200 stores over three years. That leaves 580,000 people in Massachusetts alone living in "pharmacy deserts."

Maybe he should campaign for free buses like Zohran Mamdani so people can get to the pharmacy.

And the government will own each and every one of them.

So, if we're reading the correctly, the government will own CVS and Walgreens, and be made to build one within half a mile of everyone in Massachusetts. That's not to mention that the government will make the other 98 top corporations public property.

This guy makes Zohran Mamdani look sane.

***

