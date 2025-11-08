Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property

Meet Joe Tache. Teche is running for the Senate in Massachusetts as a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and hopes to unseat incumbent Ed Markey. According to Independent Political Report:

Advertisement

According to his campaign biography, Tache has organized in Massachusetts for more than a decade, first becoming active while attending Northeastern University. He attributes his political awakening to the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, which he said shaped his views on justice and inequality. His work has included organizing for labor rights and affordable housing access, as well as supporting international solidarity movements tied to Palestine. Tache later joined the Party for Socialism and Liberation in 2018, organizing campaigns focused on police accountability, anti-war activism, and housing policy. His efforts also included expanding the party’s presence in major Massachusetts cities such as Amherst, Lowell, Springfield, and Worcester. On his campaign site, Tache states that his platform was “written with Massachusetts in mind” and built around reorganizing the economy to meet human needs. It includes seizing the top 100 corporations and converting them to public property, implementing large-scale climate initiatives, nationalizing major industries, and expanding protections for women, Black, and LGBTQ+ communities.

That's correct. He wants the government to seize the top 100 corporations and turn them into public property. Among those are pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, which said last year it would close about 1,200 stores over three years. That leaves 580,000 people in Massachusetts alone living in "pharmacy deserts."

580,000 people in Massachusetts live in “pharmacy deserts,” areas where residents live at least half a mile away from the nearest drugstore. It doesn't have to be this way — healthcare is a human right! pic.twitter.com/jkMh3xjFVa — Joe Tache (@Tache4MA) November 6, 2025

This has to be parody — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 7, 2025

half a mile https://t.co/K9kdUmrJF5 — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) November 7, 2025

Maybe he should campaign for free buses like Zohran Mamdani so people can get to the pharmacy.

LOL. I just checked. My nearest pharmacy is 3 miles away. I’ll let all my upscale HOA-loving neighors know they live in a “pharmacy desert”. — Psychohistorian 🇦🇶 (@BoydsArchitect) November 7, 2025

Back of the envelope here



to get a pharmacy within half a mile of everyone in MA would require a 14x increase in the number of pharmacies



it's just so practical — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) November 7, 2025

And the government will own each and every one of them.

I live in a liquor store desert since it's about a mile and a half up the hill. The last time I walked half a mile was earlier today. I should have measured the distance between my parking spot and the pharmacy at Costco to see if there's a pharmacy desert right on premises! — Ted Park (@ptpark) November 8, 2025

Advertisement

A half mile? 4 blocks?!!! maybe if they started walking four blocks a day they wouldn’t need the pharmacy so much. — Mary Witkowski (@dreamfocus1) November 8, 2025

I grew up half a mile from my mailbox — Kajun (@kajun1776) November 8, 2025

Shit. I live 30 miles from the nearest pharmacy. It’s like I’m on the moon 🌕. — Madisonian (@amorales866) November 8, 2025

There are country songs about driveways longer than this — John Cok-Toastin' (@JohnCokToastin) November 8, 2025

Wow, my driveway is a half a mile. These people live on a different planet. — Watching The Circus (@Love_the_show) November 8, 2025

I’d comment, except I have a CVS like 2 blocks south of me — Bryan Lethcoe (@bryanlethcoe) November 7, 2025

So, if we're reading the correctly, the government will own CVS and Walgreens, and be made to build one within half a mile of everyone in Massachusetts. That's not to mention that the government will make the other 98 top corporations public property.

This guy makes Zohran Mamdani look sane.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.