Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, Walgreens announced it was closing a fourth location in Boston. "The store’s closure comes as retail theft is on the rise in many urban areas," reported the Western Journal. Retailers like Walmart, Aldi, and Walgreens are leaving Chicago, thanks to rising tax rates and upticks in crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson suggested the idea of opening a state-run grocery store. You've seen the videos of Target and CVS locking everything behind plexiglass or simply emptying their shelves before the shoplifters can do it. And all of this seems to be taking place in blue cities like Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Boston.

We remember one of the first targets of the George Floyd riots was a Target store that was completely looted. An elderly woman on the news wondered where she was going to get her prescriptions. We're not sure if Target reopened in that location or pulled up stakes and left the smoldering wreckage behind.

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley seems to think Walgreens is obligated to maintain stores in dangerous neighborhoods.

Yeah, it sucks when you can't get your prescriptions. Maybe arrest some of the shoplifters and put them in jail.

"Racial discrimination." Yeah, Walgreens is closing stores because it's racist.

But didn't you hear her? Walgreens is a multi-billion-dollar corporation. It should just happily absorb the losses due to retail theft.

Didn't fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez assure us they were just stealing bread?

No, Pressley tells us the closures are "not arbitrary or innocent" — it's racial and economic discrimination … economic discrimination being expecting people to pay for their purchases before leaving the store.

***

