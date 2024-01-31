Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, Walgreens announced it was closing a fourth location in Boston. "The store’s closure comes as retail theft is on the rise in many urban areas," reported the Western Journal. Retailers like Walmart, Aldi, and Walgreens are leaving Chicago, thanks to rising tax rates and upticks in crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson suggested the idea of opening a state-run grocery store. You've seen the videos of Target and CVS locking everything behind plexiglass or simply emptying their shelves before the shoplifters can do it. And all of this seems to be taking place in blue cities like Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Boston.

We remember one of the first targets of the George Floyd riots was a Target store that was completely looted. An elderly woman on the news wondered where she was going to get her prescriptions. We're not sure if Target reopened in that location or pulled up stakes and left the smoldering wreckage behind.

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley seems to think Walgreens is obligated to maintain stores in dangerous neighborhoods.

.@Walgreens' closures of pharmacies in Roxbury, Mattapan & Hyde Park are not arbitrary or innocent.



They are disruptive, life-threatening acts of racial & economic discrimination.



As a multi-billion-dollar corporation, they must stop divesting from Black & brown communities. pic.twitter.com/iSvhFWw8Bl — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 31, 2024

Yeah, it sucks when you can't get your prescriptions. Maybe arrest some of the shoplifters and put them in jail.

"Racial discrimination." Yeah, Walgreens is closing stores because it's racist.

They aren't in business to support theft.



Keep stealing from them and they will ALL close. — Me (@Keefer1958) January 31, 2024

These private companies aren't public services. — Model Mangler (@MLDataTorturer) January 31, 2024

Congress doesn’t get to tell companies that they cannot close. — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) January 31, 2024

Tell that community to stop divesting Walgreens of merchandise en masse. — Useless Villager (@Liberty_guy85) January 31, 2024

But didn't you hear her? Walgreens is a multi-billion-dollar corporation. It should just happily absorb the losses due to retail theft.

Stop blaming private companies for your policy failures. — Story Horse! 🏴‍☠️ (@bostronix) January 31, 2024

Yeah, let’s have businesses run at a loss to cover for the fact that you’ve all but legalized petty crime. The racist schtick is getting old btw. Change it up because ppl don’t care anymore — Billy the Kid (@Billythekid108) January 31, 2024

What about when @MassGovernor and @mayorwu have illegal aliens take over the same community’s recreation center.



No grandstanding from you here.



You only care when criminals force stores to close because lawlessness has been allowed to ensue??? — Riley (@pathforward327) January 31, 2024

They get looted? There’s your answer. Stop lying to your own people and stop being a race baiter. — MrPazuzu (@MisterPazuzu) January 31, 2024

When you defun police, release criminals on a pinky swear and allow criminals to flourish, businesses leave. As well as those who can afford it. This is the world you're helping build. — Melanie (@takestoolong2) January 31, 2024

Maybe it’s the content of their character? pic.twitter.com/KWgrAV73qP — Pleasedontinfringe (@noinfringing) January 31, 2024

Didn't fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez assure us they were just stealing bread?

Why are they "divesting"? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 31, 2024

Tell your constituents to cut out the shoplifting and robbery, and maybe this will stop happening. — Jean-Luc Canard (@JLCanard) January 31, 2024

No, Pressley tells us the closures are "not arbitrary or innocent" — it's racial and economic discrimination … economic discrimination being expecting people to pay for their purchases before leaving the store.

